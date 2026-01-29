True Romance: Love At 300ft With A Clifftop Threeway, Man Gets Intimate With A Vacuum & Dating Strippers

We made it another week. It's Thursday and that means it's time to take a couple of minutes away from our busy lives and remind ourselves that there's still love and romance in this world with the latest True Romance.

Now you might have heard the news that Rob Scheider's wife, Patricia, filed for divorce after 15 years because the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no possibility of reconciliation."

Another celebrity relationship sadly ends up on the trash heap. You hate to see it, but that's why we don’t focus too much of our time on celebrities. They're not like regular folks who climb up 300 foot cliffs for love.

I'm not blaming them, but at a certain point they don’t connect with regular people anymore. They lose sight of what matters and that's why we unpack everyday stories of romance from regular people.

This will be the third divorce for Rob. Perhaps it's time for him to remember what it's like to feel the rush of connecting with others without the bright lights of showbiz.

Some fishermen near a 300-foot cliff in England got an unexpected reminder of that from a trio enjoying the scenery and each other's company. They didn’t run and hide from romance.

Shout it from the clifftop

I think most people are familiar with shouting love from the rooftops. But what about going even higher than that?

Let's say the edge of a 300-foot cliff.

That's what a man and two women were doing recently when fishermen spotted them and captured their clifftop threeway.

The unexpected encounter with love took place near a nature preserve in East Sussex. A couple of fishermen in a dinghy were expecting a quiet day of fishing.

"We were fishing from my inflatable boat along Seaford Beach. And also explored the coastal cliffs," one of the fishermen said, reports the Daily Star.

"Then I noticed three people engaging in intimate behavior on the clifftop above. They were clearly visible from the beach and sea."

Romance when you least expect it. Sometimes it's a smile that catches your eye and the romance in that case is directed at you. Sometimes it's three people enjoying one another's company on top of a cliff.

This isn’t romance that is coming your way, but it is a reminder that it's all around us all the time. If you're tuned into the right frequency, it tends to find you. These fishermen received one such reminder.

"It was completely unexpected. We were on the inflatable boat when we started hearing what I can only describe as almighty noises coming from the clifftop," the fisherman explained.

"It definitely wasn't seagulls, so I zoomed in with the camera and noticed a trio engaging in very public intimate behavior. We'd only expected a quiet day and maybe a few fish, so it was a real shock."

After the shock wore off, it sounds like the message of romance was received. It was a fishing trip they're not going to forget anytime soon.

"Though I have to admit they must have had some pretty impressive views. One of the women appeared to be slightly to the side at times and then rejoined the other two," he added.

"So it's possible they were filming or documenting it themselves. We absolutely did not expect to see a full-blown threesome on the cliff edge. Anyway, we gave them a wave and carried on."

This Week In True Romance

A man and a vacuum at a gated community near Disney World

I think by now the regular True Romancers know my approach. For those who are new or haven’t been around long enough yet to realize it, I like to make sure we never get too high or too low.

Not physically, but in our journey through romance each week. We could hit clifftop threesomes and keep our heads in the clouds with another similar story, but we have to bring it back down.

The last thing we want is a distorted view as we go on these weekly journeys. This week a Florida man found out not all PDA are created equally.

The Smoking Gun reports that Kevin Dale Westerhold, 51, was arrested for indecent exposure after he allegedly "engaged in a sexual performance with a vacuum cleaner" at a gated resort community near Disney World.

The police said that they were provided with "statements and a cell phone recording" of a partially clothed Westerhold getting intimate with the vacuum.

They responded to calls about a male and his lewd vacuum behavior last Thursday at the Windsor Hills Resort in Kissimmee. By the time the officers had arrived, the man had left the area.

Westerhold, who owns condos with his wife at the resort and rents them out on Airbnb according to TSG, was identified as the suspect after an investigation.

Police say that he is suspected of several other incidents of indecent exposure. He's been charged with exposure of sexual organs and was booked into the county jail.

Let's hope going forward he keeps any and all vacuum-related activities indoors.

People who have dated strippers: How did the relationship end up going?

Now that we're not too high or too low, we can dive right into stories from people who have dated strippers. The good, the bad, and the ugly.

The experiences involving drama and those of the nurse putting herself through school by making money as a stripper.

There are, of course, those that ended poorly, as there are in all walks of life, but there's also those in which the strippers are the best girlfriends some guys ever had.

That's True Romance. Here's what those on Reddit who dated strippers have to say about it:

Had a FWB thing with a stripper. No drama at all really. We met up a few times a week until each other was satisfied.

8 months, really awesome chick. Was 1 1/2 inches shorter than me, but could bench me. Would do the pull up shit on the rafters, stripped through her BSN and part of RN. Became a traveling nurse and we were two different directions. No hard feelings, amazing human. I know she's a brilliant nurse somewhere, and I hope she's doing great!

Dated/hooked up with a few when I was bouncing many years ago. Honestly, they were all really great and had human problems associated with nightlife work. Really safe about sex, all of them were quite smart with mainline jobs/study, and no more unhinged than most hospitality staff.

In my experience the stripper I was with was a really cool person. We chilled and talked about our passions and hobbies, we vented about our work to each other, sometimes naked, and overall just hung out.

I haven't, but one of my best friends did. Ended up having a kid with her. My buddy ended up being the psycho between the 2 of them. The stripper girl is a sweetheart.

It was fun until it wasn’t. Met at the club she worked at, had a connection. Went out the next to a boujie dinner. F*cked like rabbits for like 3 weeks. Then it got less exciting and my sheets and car really smelled like vanilla.

A friend at uni stripped to fund her masters. Smart, delightful women who happened not to have any hangups about that kind of thing and figured it was the most efficient way to fund her post grad studies. She married a mate of mine. Last I heard they were both doing fine.

Really bad overall, but the fun times were some of the best I've ever had.

Honestly, great. They were some of the best girlfriends I have ever dated...

I ended it because I kept going to work with glitter all over me.

It lasted about a month. There were some fun times. Her philosophy, perhaps understandably, included seeing men primarily as a source of money to be mined. One aspect that others haven't mentioned is that my permanently adolescent brain would always have wondered what it would be like to date a stripper if I hadn't. Glad I had the experience with no permanent harm suffered.

I've dated a few. Some were great, and others had a lot of issues. It really depends on if they had drug habits or if they were smart about the business of stripping.

Not me personally but I have a kind of sister-in-law who is a stripper. She erm... was offering "extra benefits" without telling her husband. Turns out her husband wasn't actually the biological dad of either of their children and when he found out she left the country.

I didn’t date one but my roommate in Florida in the 1980s did. At first I thought it was cool because all her stripper friends would come over and they liked modeling stripper outfits. However she was a total slob and an absolute nightmare, and her friends were all victims of abuse. Florida collected the dregs of society in the 1980s.

It made me a better person and more conscious of How I treat myself and others.

Everything was absolutely great,until they realized that I wasted a long term relationship with them and they split right afterwards

That's all for another action-packed week. RIP to another Rob Schneider marriage. I hope he's able to get back out there and find love again.

That's all for another action-packed week. RIP to another Rob Schneider marriage. I hope he's able to get back out there and find love again.