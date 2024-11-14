True Romance: Love In The Aisles Of Home Depot, Wife Cheated With Brother-In-Law & Son Sleeping With Dad's GF

It's Thursday and that means it's time for another edition of True Romance. This week is going to restore your belief in love and romance. If it can happen at a Home Depot, it can happen anywhere.

That's the claim being made by a TikToker who decided to give the trend of finding a boyfriend at the home improvement store a try. She had tried the apps with no luck and went for it in the aisle of a Home Depot.

I'm more of a Lowe's guy myself, but that's only because of some poor customer service I encountered at a local Home Depot.

Had I known one day there was going to be romance afoot in the aisles, I might have been more forgiving than I have been over the last 15 years or so. They should have helped me order that shed.

Anyway, once we leave the aisles of the Home Depot, we're going to get into a messy bachelorette party that has already ruined a family's Thanksgiving.

Tough times don't last, tough people do. As sticky of a situation as the Thanksgiving ruining bachelorette party is, we round out the week with a son who is having an affair with his old man's girlfriend.

Love found in the aisle of a Home Depot

There's someone out there for everyone. The problem is you might be looking in the wrong places. While you're swiping on dating apps looking for a match, your "someone" could be in the aisle of a Home Depot.

There's a social media trend where women take to their local home improvement store and search the aisles for Mr. Right. TikToker Katelyn Ansari saw it and, after swinging and missing on dating apps for a couple of years, she gave it a try.

She spotted a guy in one of the aisles and went for it. She told PEOPLE, "I truly didn't think it would work. I've been single for about two years and casually dated here and there, but legitimately, every man I met on Bumble or Hinge was a no-go."

Before hitting the jackpot at the Home Depot, Ansari tried a sporting goods store, but says she left "empty-handed." This "relationship girlie" was determined to meet someone in real life after dating a guy she met online and finding out that he was dating several other women.

She captured her moment when she met her now boyfriend at Home Depot on camera and shared it on TikTok. She lied to him about hanging up a picture and had him help her find what she was looking for.

They then exchanged numbers and started texting. That was several months ago. They're now a couple and have been together since their first date.

"I actually told myself ‘If he doesn’t bring me flowers [on the first date], he’s not it,’ because it’s a lost token of love to bring flowers on a date. Sure enough, he showed up with a cowboy hat, nice jeans, a button-up and flowers," Ansari said.

"It felt like a modern-day fairy tale. He’s made me start believing in love and romance again."

See ladies, there's probably a guy wandering around a home improvement store waiting to be snatched up. He's not on a dating app, he's busy building stuff.

These two need to get married in the aisle of a Home Depot.

Wife cheated with brother-in-law at bachelorette party

Now we can't go floating around too high on romance. We have to have something to balance it all out. A reminder that it can get messy very quickly. This is that reminder.

A married man of six months just found out that there were some shenanigans that went on at his wife's bachelorette party involving his brother-in-law. He wants to know, "What's the best way forward?"

He starts off by explaining that he's been with his wife for a total of five years. They tied the knot six months ago and there's been some "odd energy" around Thanksgiving this year.

He asked his wife what was up, and she said, "her sister and brother-in-law were having some trouble over things that came out in therapy recently."

He was having a hard time trying to figure out why his wife's sister's issues were causing her anxiety given that they live in another state. He kept digging and asking questions, and then she dropped a bombshell.

"She eventually said 'it's because I didn't want you to find out about it at Thanksgiving when they're out here, because it's something that happened at my bachelorette party. With me...'"

What? The alarm bells were now going off and this guy's mind was racing. He wanted the details, and she wasn’t willing to give him any at all. She responded with, "I don't remember. I was drinking a lot that night."

That doesn’t sound good at all. His wife's sister wasn’t happy either and the lack of details sent him into a tailspin. He hopped in his car and went for a ride.

He admitted, "I feel heartbroken and blind sided from someone I never thought would hurt me. I don't know what to do."

This is a tough one. Should a drunken night ruin an entire relationship? Or two relationships, for that matter? That ultimately could be the case, but they shouldn’t give up that easily here.

He should reach out to his sister-in-law and give his heart a chance here. It's not ideal, but if it assists in the healing process, I say go for it.

Steamy affair with dad's girlfriend

Now to another tough relationship situation. A man's son has started having an affair behind his back with his younger girlfriend of two years.

The 29-year-old woman met the dad online and has recently showed interest in the son who is much closer in age. When dad isn't around, she's flirting with the son.

This flirting eventually snowballed into a secret affair. Dad raised the son and his two siblings alone after their mother died. He didn’t get into a serious relationship that entire time and this is how the son chose to repay his old man.

"I was pleased for dad, though she is nearer my age (22) than his, so I did think she was a bit young for him," the son admitted, according to The Sun.

"Whatever, they seemed happy so I didn't say anything. They've now been together for two years and my dad is besotted."

The sparks flew between the son and dad's girlfriend at a family party. He explained, "Things got quite steamy that night and it wasn't long before we started an affair."

Dad often works away from home, so the affair has been easy to pull off and keep secret. The son knows he's in the wrong here, but enjoys the "thrill" of the affair.

That was until dad told his kids that he wanted to marry his young girlfriend. The son is now stuck and whether he chooses door one or door two, there is disaster on the other side.

"Now my dad has told us kids that he wants to marry her, and asked us what we all think. I was gobsmacked and told her straight away that our relationship had to end, but she got really upset and threatened to tell my father about us," he said.

"I feel like whatever I do, this is all going to end in disaster."

He's right about that, which is exactly why he needs to keep the affair going and tell nobody. He can’t give up on this, not now. What if she's the one?

What if she's the one, and he lets her go? He'll never forgive himself.

--------

That's it for this week. What a ride. I feel like we got our money's worth in the ups and the downs of romance. Let's do it again next week.

Feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way.