True Romance: Jerry Springer Producer Served As Host's 'Pimp,' Swinging Saved A Marriage & A Secret Affair

We're going from stripper talk, escorts, and hooking up with singers that took place last week to a behind the scenes look at what the late, great Jerry Springer was up to when he was hosting a hit show, according to a producer who worked with him.

Spoiler alert, the host was having a lot of fun off-camera during the show's 27-year run. The man was a legend in more ways than one and knew all about filling his life with romance.

We also take a look at a couple who successfully saved their marriage through swinging. Who knew that the practice had marriage-saving potential? That's a touching and powerful one.

Jerry Springer and the marriage saved through swinging sets the table for a woman's secret affair with her boyfriend's dad. An affair that she's addicted to.

A producer on The Jerry Springer Show says he served as the married host's "pimp"

Jerry Springer is back making headlines almost two years after his death at the age of 79. The attention has returned to the former politician turned broadcaster thanks to the Netflix documentary Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action.

I haven’t watched it yet, it's definitely on the list of things to watch, but according to a former producer on the show, the doc doesn’t begin to cover what really happened.

Norm Lubow became a producer on the show after appearing on it six times himself. He told The Sun some of the real story that the documentary only glances over.

According to the former producer, Jerry Springer was living like a rock star when it came to the ladies. He described part of his job as being a "pimp" for the host of the hit show.

He would find attractive female guests who would appear on the show and then allegedly sleep with Springer after the show. This isn’t all that hard to believe, given when he was a politician in the 70s in Cincinnati, he admitted to paying prostitutes with personal checks.

And who could forget the time he was caught on camera having a threesome with a guest of the show, porn star Kendra Jade, and her stepmom? That is covered briefly in the Netflix doc as a one-time incident, but that's not the case according to Lubow.

That was allegedly standard operating behavior for Springer. The former producer recalled the first thing the host said to him after hiring him and another guy to be producers on the show.

Lubow said, "When we were first hired Jerry came out to meet us in LA and picked us up in a limo. The first thing Jerry said to us was, 'I want to get laid, where are the hookers?'"

So Jerry was a straight shooter. You have to respect that and they did. They "realized right away, it wasn't just about getting guests for the show, it was about getting him laid, which of course we did."

That was part of their job and helped them move up the ladder. Lubow added, "We found him women who were happy to do double duty, come on the show and look after Jerry after filming. I realized right away that the most important thing was not finding guests, but finding women for Jerry."

He just so happened to know a lot of good-looking women and strippers from his days in a Los Angeles band. That helped him go quickly from freelance guest-finder to full-time producer.

"When I became a full-time producer, I'd bring on a good-looking guest and Jerry would go, ‘I want to meet that guest,’" Lubow claimed.

"I'd go up them and say, 'Uh, you know I'm a new producer here and it would do me a huge favor if you would go out with Jerry tonight, he thinks you're great', and they would - so I was like the pimp."

The ladies were happy to go hang out with Jerry. He was one of the biggest entertainers on TV at the height of The Jerry Springer Show and, thanks to this producer, we know that he was letting in as much romance as he could handle along the way.

RIP Jerry Springer, a true pop culture icon.

Swinging saves another marriage

As touching as the behind-the-scenes look at The Jerry Springer Show was, this couple turns it up even more. They got their spark back thanks to swinging.

Five years into their relationship, the couple, in their 40s, started exploring something called "ethical non-monogamy." They opened their relationship and started sleeping with other couples.

That ended when the pressures of building a business together overwhelmed them. Their relationship, after putting an end to the swinging, started to suffer. So they went back and it saved them.

Now the couple, according to the NY Post, is giving back and helping other couples in the bedroom. They give other couples guidance on the swinging community while ignoring the trolls.

"Swinging really saved us — mentally and getting that connection back. People class it as cheating and say we are ‘splitting marriages up,'" says the wife.

"People are angry about something they don’t understand. We’re having the best time in our 40s."

What's wrong with saving your relationship, helping others, and having the best time in their 40s? Nothing. It just proves that people will literally get upset about anything these days.

These two went down the traditional route. They spent five years together in a monogamous relationship. They both had other monogamous relationships in the past that didn’t end up working out.

Dipping their toes in brought them closer together. She added, "It was a shock but it opened our eyes to this whole new world. We had a kiss with another couple and it really turned us on. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other for two weeks."

That was the start of something the haters can't wrap their minds around. They took things slowly and then eventually they were doing full swaps with couples. Nothing says I love you like sleeping with other people.

Sure there was some jealousy, but they worked through that. After taking time off to focus on their business, they're back, and they're all in. That means helping others as well.

"You don’t have to go down the swinging route," she explained. "We’re speaking to couples and helping them reconnect — helping them in the bedroom to talk about their fantasies."

They could have kept this gift for themselves, but they didn’t. They want to help others and that's the most touching part of their entire story. They saved their marriage and now are saving others.

A woman's secret affair with her boyfriend's dad that she can't quit

Take a deep breath after that one. You’re going to need it as we head into a woman having a secret affair with her boyfriend's dad.

Keeping it in the family is complicated to begin with. Admitting that she might be addicted to it is a whole new ballgame. The 23-year-old admitted, reports The Express, that she "always had a fantasy of having sex with a boyfriend's dad for some reason."

So, when she found herself thinking that her boyfriend’s dad was cute, she let herself fulfill the fantasy with the now-51-year-old.

The clueless boyfriend evidently has no idea about the years-long affair.

"He's been divorced for eight years now. And we've always gotten along. It started as a best friend thing. I tried to resist the urge to continue, but it didn't change anything," she said.

"The sex with him feels like a guilty pleasure. I think it's how taboo it is. We even had sex on my 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd birthdays."

She knows it's a relationship that she should end, but confesses that she simply can't. She's addicted to it. The draw of making her fantasy a reality is too strong.

I could be in the minority here, but I say let it ride until the wheels fall off. This affair has spanned four birthdays and the boyfriend hasn’t found out. He may never find out.

If we've learned anything today, it’s that there's no reason to tie yourself down. It worked for America's favorite host, it's working currently for the swinging couple. There's no reason it can't work for this young lady too.

I've said it before, but I'm going to say it again, you never want to look back on your life and worry about the what-ifs.

What if I had slept with my boyfriend's dad until the wheels fell off? That's not a question she wants to be bothered with in her 60s.

