True Romance: Stripper Talks Bachelorette Party Cheating, Woman Discovers Escorts & Fan Hooks Up With Singer

We're back. It's another Thursday, which means it's time to carve out a few minutes of your day and enjoy some True Romance. It's the perfect reminder that there is plenty of love still left in this crazy world or something like that.

Last week was a trip into darkness followed by a powerful light that wrapped us in its arms and let us know everything was going to be all right. That's why we gather every week, isn’t it?

This week we're going to receive a reminder that some bachelorette parties are just as wild and out of hand as the many tales you may have heard about bachelor parties.

We get this information from a male stripper with up-close and personal knowledge of what the ladies will never admit to. He estimates that one out of every 10 he works gets out of hand.

That doesn’t sound that high, but how many confessions have there been? I'm going to guess much less than the 10 percent of parties that go too far with the hired entertainment.

From there we have the heartwarming tale of a middle-aged woman who broke out of her decade-long celibacy with the help of escorts. It's a touching moment.

Finally, we wrap up the week with a fan who ended up backstage at a country singer's show. Not only that, she ended up in bed with this famous artist.

A male stripper talks about his experiences at bachelorette parties

A male stripper has learned a few things from his line of work. One of those things is that women are just as likely as men are to cheat.

He's witnessed with his own two eyes. The bachelorette parties aren't all good clean fun. He's been present at parties where all the attendees cheated on their partners.

"I was once doing a party where I’d traveled interstate and every single one of the girls in the bachelorette party cheated on their partners," reports the NY Post.

"It was so crazy, and they all made a pact that they would never talk about it again."

Cheating and a pact to not talk about it. Don't let the ladies look down on bachelor parties ever again. Some of them are getting down and dirty while pretending they had a very tame experience.

It's not an uncommon occurrence either. He estimates that one out of every ten parties he works has some sort of cheating taking place. The numbers he admits could even be larger than that, because some of the ladies aren’t honest about their relationship status.

"Lots of girls tend to sleep with strippers in general, and they also might not tell you that they are cheating on their partner with you," he said.

When he first got into the bachelorette party business, he was surprised by how out of control the women got. He doesn’t believe they behave any better than the men at bachelor parties.

He said, "The narrative is always that the guys are always the worst, and they f–k up more, especially in a bucks party setting, but what shocked me is that women are no different."

Women could even be slightly worse, according to our clothes-less entertainer. He added, "they probably take more risks, because I think they can get away with it being a girl."

The amount of cheating that takes place doesn’t even faze him anymore. It's part of the job and that one in ten number also applies to the brides as well. One out of ten he guesses cheats during their bachelorette party.

But there is good news. He's seen all this, and he still believes in love and monogamy. He's hopeful for his own dating life.

"If you find the right person, then you know that’s not going to happen. You just have to trust your partner."

A single woman in her 50s finds her way back out of celibacy with the help of male escorts

Let's roll that male stripper's positivity right into this heartwarming story of a single woman who had been celibate for a decade getting her groove back.

She spent 20 years with one man until their relationship came to an end when she was 43. They had never married and never had children, according to the Daily Mail.

They had drifted apart during their time together and become friends instead of lovers. After the breakup, she avoided dating and had heard many horror stories from the online dating scene.

Before she knew it, she had become voluntarily celibate. She says she was happy during this time, but a friend of hers gave her a suggestion that changed her mind. Her friend suggested she hire a male escort.

No online dating horror stories there. Just smooth sailing paying a stranger for sex. During the Covid lockdowns, her "libido came back in full force."

"All of a sudden, I wanted sex with no strings attached. I wanted a judgement-free zone, I wanted safety, I wanted comfort, I wanted to be adored and pleasured," she revealed.

"But I still didn't want to join dating apps or go on blind dates. I didn't want to be set up with a stranger. I didn't want to have to kiss dozens of frogs before finding my Prince Charming between the sheets."

So she hopped onto Google and went searching for escorts for women her age. She wasn’t interested in any dinner packages or anything like that, she wanted to get down to business.

She booked two hours with one of the gentlemen for $1,900, grabbed her favorite outfits before heading out to meet her "date." The experience brought her back to life.

After a couple more sessions with the escort, she was back on her feet. She was alive and ready to take the plunge on a dating app. Wouldn’t know it, she snagged a date with a man 15 years younger than she is.

What a feel-good story, am I right? It's heartwarming and touching as promised. She spent a decade down and out of the game, and now she's back hooking up with men much younger than she is.

I hooked up with a famous new country artist

We're ending the week backstage at a country music concert with a woman who went from fan to groupie after meeting a famous country artist.

Now she's not going overboard with the details. She's not running out to Reddit and telling everyone who she hooked up with. She's not that kind of lady.

She's simply providing a behind the scenes look at what went down after she ended up backstage. She wrote, "I saw him live with my friends and we were able to go backstage after the show and party with him. It was so much fun."

Little did she know at the time, but the fun was just getting started. After hanging out backstage with the "famous new country artist," she ended up at his hotel.

She continued, "Long story short, he took me to his hotel, I don’t usually sleep with guys right when I meet them, but he is literally like my new favorite artist that I listen to every day, so I was a little star struck, how could I not hook up with him?"

Exactly. How could she not? She was star struck, she was enjoying herself, and she was ready for whatever was coming her way. That's walking right through the door that romance opened up for her.

Is this her one true love? No, it's not likely, but as she said when she wrapped up her story, it was "so surreal." Indeed, it was.

It's also a story that will be a constant reminder of where she was when she was younger. As a soccer mom toting around her four kids in a life that ended up far away from that night in the country music artist's hotel room, she can look back fondly at that memory.

Mom was a star that one night kids. Don't you forget it.

Any guess as to who the horn dog "famous new country artist" turning his biggest fans into groupies is? Send them my way.

True Romance

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

[All Night BDSM]:

Do you remember the World's Dumbest Partiers Series that aired some years ago on either MTV or True TV with all those videos of idiots performing stunts while highly intoxicated?

Well, most of the more hilarious ones were of drunken Russians, and while this certainly isn't hilarious, it is par for the course where alcohol and Russians are concerned….

[Age-gap public sex demonstration]:

Wisconsin couple you say??? Got it. (See above and substitute Wisconsin for Russian)

[Threesome gone bad]:

From the commonsense department: Unless professional sex workers are deployed into the encounter, they never work with regular people because inevitably, and for any variety of reasons, someone gets jealous!

Cheers

SeanJo

Paul, your emails are among some of the best I receive. Keep them coming. I vaguely remember some show like that.

I probably wouldn't have been able to tell you the title, but drunken Russians can be very entertaining to watch.

So hire a professional for threesomes? I'll note it down. Keep the emails coming Paul!

- Gene in the Rock writes:

Sean,

I thought the comment about Trump would be self-explanatory, but guess not. My bad.

Melania is a massively successful businesswoman in her own right, the "girl who has everything" even without her hubby. They don't need each other's sugar, thus neediness will never threaten their relationship. What could be better?

SeanJo

For those who missed it, Gene wrote last week, "Suggestion for the guy who doesn't want to be a sugar daddy... take up with a sugar mommy.

Worked out pretty well for Trump, you think?"

I wasn’t following along with what he was saying. Thanks for the clarification, Gene.

I get it now. I thought you were trying to say that Trump took up a Sugar Mommy to support him or something like that. Now that that's squared away, thanks again for being a True Romance reader and feel free to reach out.

That's all for this week. Thanks to Paul and Gene for reaching out. We'll do it again next Thursday.

Feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.