True Romance: 'I'm Marrying My Sugar Daddy,' Married Woman Falling For Boss & Are Threesomes Key To Happiness?

I'm Marrying My 64-Year-Old Sugar Daddy

31-year-old Carrie entered into her sugar daddy relationship with 64-year-old Randy after they met on Tinder five years ago with one thing on her mind: milking him dry.

But six months into their relationship, something unexpected happened. The two of them fell in love. It's this love that allows her not to be bothered by the "gold digger" label.

It's this love that has allowed the couple to ignore the haters and those who mistake them for father and daughter. This is the real deal.

"I fell in love with Carrie in about six months because one, she was gorgeous and two, she was really honest. Multiple times I left credit cards on the counter that she could have taken and she never did," Randy said, according to the Daily Mail.

Carrie has similar feelings about her fiancé, saying that she knew he was the one because he's "fun, sexy and loves to have a good time regardless of his age."

She admits that she was looking for financial help when they first got together and that she planned to take as much as she could from him, but that was before that inconvenient four-letter word crept in.

Now, because of love, Randy is going to be Carrie's "first and last sugar daddy." Anyone who thinks the 31-year-old is using the man she loves for his money couldn’t be more off base.

It's about more than money. Randy was in a 25-year relationship with his ex-wife prior to meeting his much younger fiancée. He knew there would be games, but he didn't know that he would be preparing to walk down the aisle again.

He had vowed never to get married again. That changed when Carrie came along. He said, "I found Carrie honest, family-orientated, and she was gorgeous, so I wanted to lock it up."

He proposed in Vegas and planned to get married right then. His bride-to-be had other plans. She wants a big wedding, not a Vegas wedding. So that's what they're working on now, while they ignore the haters.

This is all about love. Carrie summed it up perfectly, "The worst reaction we get when we're out in public is when we're out eating and people tend to think he's my dad, and I'm like, ‘Hell yeah, he is my daddy.’"

Now that's love. These two have a very long marriage awaiting them.

This Week in True Romance:

I'm a married woman, but I think I’m falling in love with my boss

Now to the married woman who finds herself in quite a sticky situation. She's been with her husband for 13 years. They've been married for the last two years and don’t have any kids.

She described her husband on Reddit as "a great guy and great husband." There's only one problem. She feels that the "connection is gone."

How could that happen? Well, the 30-year-old thinks that they've "grown apart since getting together at such a young age." Obviously that's the case. Who meets at a young age and figures out how to make it work in their 30s and beyond?

"I feel our relationship is very surface level with no true connection or depth. I do think it’s always been this way, but when I was younger, I either didn’t care or didn’t notice," she said.

"Our sex life is basically non-existent and the thought of it feels like a chore. He feels more like a roommate or maybe even brother."

That's a lot of words to use (and there were more) to say that there's someone else you're interested in. That's what's really going on here. If she was still into her husband she would probably realize that he is likely already cheating on her.

"However, where things get messy is I’ve been working ALOT the past few months and because of that, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my boss and co-workers. 2 of them (boss and one coworker) have become what I consider fairly good friends," she continues.

"But lately I’ve been finding myself really connecting with my boss and I’ve developed real feelings for him. Honestly, I think he may have developed some too. HOWEVER, we are both married, so I would never ever act on it."

She's just developed feelings for her married boss is all, she'd never act those feelings. Nobody ever does that. However, there's a connection, and he checks more of the boxes in what she's looking for in a man.

You have to be thinking about throwing your marriage away, right? What other alternatives are there? Sticking it out with the man you married and trying to make it work? Gross.

"I’m sad and confused and feel a little heartbroken- both for a love that seems to be dying and for one that will never be. I’ve talked to my husband a little about our lack of connection, but he seems to see it as a non-issue and obviously I have not told him anything about my feelings towards someone else," she said.

"I hate to say it, but I think if I had the option to choose one of them to be with, I’m not sure I would choose my husband and I feel really really guilty about it. And I think if my husband were to ask me for a divorce, I would feel sad but weirdly, also a little relieved, so I’m not sure what that says about this relationship."

She's conflicted on whether to throw her marriage away. What if this is only a crush? What if her boss doesn’t want to end her marriage, and she doesn’t find this connection with anyone else?

There's a lot to consider here, but where will she be in another 13 years if she doesn’t at least try to ruin her marriage and that of her boss?

Probably living with a ton of regret and, at the end of the day, she needs to take on every situation as if she's the center of the universe and nobody else matters.

Are threesomes the key to happiness?

Maybe she should move to Lithuania if she's serious about finding happiness. That's because, according to the World Happiness Report, people under-30 were the happiest people on Earth in 2024.

The reports, according to Dazed, asked people to rate their sense of well-being on a scale from one to ten. Lithuanians under 30 scored a record-breaking 7.759.

The country has some issues when it comes to other age groups. But how are the young Lithuanians so happy?

When you do some digging you find, among other factors, threesomes play a part in it. Young Lithuanians, according to one of them named Lina, aren’t uptight about sex.

"We are not that strict about sex. If a foreigner here is offered a threesome, some of them can get very offended. But in Lithuania, we would never get offended," she said.

"People even joke that it’s a Lithuanian thing. All of us do it."

Stop the investigation right there and ignore any other factors.

If you do that, you can conclude that, since all the young people in Lithuania are running around having threesomes, and they're the happiest young people on the planet, threesomes are indeed the key to happiness.

Good luck convincing your significant other of this highly scientific breakthrough.

