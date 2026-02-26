True Romance: Groom Exposes Bride's Affair With His Father During Wedding, Neighbors Enjoy Loud Romance & More

Affairs happen all the time. Just this week, we had a confession from Bill Gates. Yes, Bill Gates the billionaire. Welcome to this week's True Romance.

He reportedly admitted during what had to be an entertaining Gates Foundation town hall to having two of them during his 27-year marriage.

"I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player … and one with a Russian nuclear physicist," he said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

One of the women might have been helped financially by Jeffrey Epstein, but that didn’t have anything to do with Gates. He only had these two affairs.

There's nothing else to see here. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, say no more.

Old Billy boy has a thing for Russian women is all. Case closed. We're moving on to a more interesting affair between the woman a man loves and his own father.

Melinda thought she had it bad, suffering through almost three decades of marriage to a filthy rich tech dork. She doesn’t know this kind of betrayal, at least not that we know of.

How could a man's father have an affair with his son's fiancée? Don’t worry, the groom gets his revenge on the couple's wedding day.

Bride's secret affair with groom's father exposed on their wedding day

None of that boring billionaire affair with Russians. This one has passion, it has betrayal, and it has revenge.

A man had found the one. Her name was Emily and an almost two-year engagement was about to end in marriage. That was the plan.

It all changed, according to an account of the story on Medium, when the groom started noticing subtle signs.

Emily would drop her phone, give knowing smiles, and started spending late nights at the office. She'd swipe text messages from her screen when he walked into the room.

He gave her the benefit of the doubt. He didn’t want to believe that there was anything going on.

"I tried to ignore it. What kind of fiancée spies on his own bride-to-be?" he said. "I thought love was trust, I told myself. But I’d sometimes catch her stealing glances at her phone, fingers quaking slightly, eyes darting away as I entered a room."

Then one night he found something on a bookshelf while clearing out their study. The withdrawing and lack of intimacy all of a sudden made sense.

"I came across a small envelope behind the bookshelf. Not my place, but curiosity murdered what little sense I had," he said of the discovery.

He found printed screenshots of messages exchanged between his fiancée and someone named "R." They were graphic exchanges that were detailed and very personal.

That's when he noticed the number of the sender of the messages. It was his father's. The R stood for Richard.

He confronted Emily the next day. She didn’t deny the affair. She didn’t even apologize for it. When asked if she had slept with his father she replied, "Yes… I wasn’t trying to hurt you, it just happened."

He didn’t call off the engagement or the wedding. He turned it into an opportunity to expose these two in front of everyone. When it was time to exchange vows, he instead made an announcement.

Emily and Richard had a bad feeling about what was to follow.

"I know my fiancée has been sleeping with my dad. I am aware of their betrayal, their deception and their treachery. And before I continue let me tell every person in this room," he said.

"I came here to marry someone I love, have a party with my family and friends. But no, what I get is betrayal from the two people I loved and trusted as much as anyone. You don’t do this to me in my life, Emily … Richard. You are embarrassed now, and all the people know the truth now."

Now that’s a much better ending than a measly admission of a couple of affairs with Russian women.

A woman's quest to stand between her neighbors and their loud romantic encounters

Now we shift gears to a story of obvious jealousy. A married couple in their twenties is trying and, thank god, failing to ruin their neighbor's romantic encounters.

The neighbors are making the most of the month of love that is February and have been passionately enjoying their romantic encounters at all hours of the day. To state plainly, they're having loud sex.

The wife of the married couple being forced to listen to this at all hours is the more annoyed one by the situation. Again, obviously jealous.

"This is getting out of hand. THEY are so loud. She moans, he moans. You can hear their bed banging as well. My phone can easily record the sounds. I'm so done," she said, according to the Daily Star.

"I have huge anxiety now in my own house. Every time they do it, I get really shaky and angry. I don't have anger issues, but now I do apparently."

If you can believe it, she's actually attempted to shut down the romance like an absolutely insane person. She wrote a sternly-worded message and went to their door during one of these sessions.

"I have tried a note, doesn't work. I hit the ceiling with a broom, doesn't work. I scream loudly that they should stop, and they keep f*cking going. I banged on their door and hit the doorbell a few times, and ran away as well. They KEPT GOING!!"

Now she wants her husband to confront them should they put on another one of their performances. She's failing to see that there's only one way to end this and that's with some competition.

Apartment living calls for it. You have to beat them at their own game. They know it's bothering you, which is why they keep doing it.

It's time for this lady and her husband to throw down with a performance of their own. I wish there was a better way, but this is the most civilized.

What's the most NSFW thing you've seen at a wedding party?

Let's wrap this one up back at weddings and stories from those who have seen things at the parties that follow.

There's everything from the bride and groom going at it in a side room to the newlywed husband getting caught with his boss' wife.

Heartwarming tales that make these weekly romantic journeys that much better, from Reddit:

Bride and groom popped some shrooms mid-reception and were later found going AT IT in a side room at the venue. I wasn't actually the one who found them but the person who did closed the door gently and didn't tell them about it until months later. They thought they were being quiet. They were not.

My wife was a bridesmaid at a wedding where the newly married husband was caught with his boss' wife at the reception

Some old friends from college dated for as long as I knew them. We lost touch over the years and then I get a "save the date' in the mail. I guess they started to get into swinging and BDSM as they were wearing sexy leather outfits holding whips and such on the card. I thought it was a joke but talking to others from our friend group it turns out it wasn't. So for sure I wasn't missing this wedding. The ceremony itself was pretty normal other than her dress being very revealing. But the party, oh man it was crazy time. Drugs everywhere, dancers in cages, men and women in leather outfits walking around offering free whippings. It was like a Hollywood after hours club in a sci-fi movie.

Military wedding. One of the bridesmaids asked a guest for his dress blues top (a blazer/suit-jacket), disappeared for a couple minutes, then came back to the dancefloor wearing it. Only it. NOTHING else.

Bridesmaid giving one of the groomsman a blowjob in the men's bathroom. Not even in a stall, just right in the open.

Instead of the garter toss, the groom took off the bride’s garter with his teeth and proceeded to hand it to his teenage son. With everybody watching.

I was a waiter at a catering hall in the 90's. Bridal party people hooking up in the linen closet, bridal room, lots of coke, bunch of bjs, waiter decided to moon the wedding (he got thrown down a flight of stairs), a stabbing in the middle of the wedding that turned into a riot, and a groom and best man, who were brothers, beat the shit (real punches, no holding back, a lot of blood, and we called an ambulance) out of their drunk father for being a dick all day and pushing the wedding cake to the floor.

My band played at a wedding.The mother in law did not like the bride at all. The MIL thought she was white trash. The bride grew up with nothing and worked her ass off to be very successful. The MIL was talking trash about her new DIL. It got back to the bride. Toward the end of the night before anyone left, the bride walked out to the middle of the floor and thanked everyone for being there at this special moment in her life. Then she said, "but I’ve got one more thing to say, I love my husband with all of my heart, but his shit talking mother better STFO of our lives! " (Crickets) We played a few more songs and wrapped it up for the night. That was 12 years ago, they’re still married and the MIL, still hasn’t been invited to their house.

Nothing ruins a classy wedding faster than drunk relatives forgetting they’re related.

The boobs of the groom's mother. I performed the ceremony, and during the after party, she wanted to dance with me. Mid-song, she gave a little jump, the bodice fell down and out they came. She stopped for a moment, said "Fuck it!" and kept dancing.

bridesmaids started fighting over the bouquet and a tit popped out. she didn't get the bouquet but she became the most popular girl in the aftermath of that conflict.

Both scandalous and wholesome - the groom's uncle and aunt (20+ years married)were caught making out (in a state of partial undress) in the coat room. As gossip tells, they were very drunk.

Bride’s cousin and his girlfriend decided to have a 4 some with a married couple. They started in the bathroom and kept it going in the party bus back to the hotel that had both side’s family on it, including the cousin’s stepmom.

Bride and best man got caught hooking up in the bathroom, groom caught them and started throwing punches, wedding party was smashing (glass) champagne glasses on the dance floor where people were dancing barefoot, bartenders were over serving, bride’s grandpa got handsy with the (underage) venue staff, cops got called and shut the whole thing down. A bunch of people got arrested.

-------------

That's it for this week and the month of February. March, if you can believe it, is just a couple of days away.

Warmer weather is around the corner and that should make for some interesting True Romance as spring arrives.

