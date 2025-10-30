True Romance: Fiancée Admits She Had Threesomes With Friends, Girlfriend Caught In The Act & Signs Of Cheating

My friends, it's the day before Halloween or Halloween Eve to some folks, and there's love in the air. I'm back in the home office this week trying to get a handle on all of it.

I'm a little distracted by some news I missed while I was off over the weekend. We all know that Aunt Becky is back on the market, but the piece of news that came out was the extent Lori Loughlin went to trying to save her marriage.

She was reportedly hitting up Mossimo Giannulli’s favorite strip club to quiz strippers about her estranged husband's activities. That's love. She wanted the marriage to work.

Sometimes it's not meant to be. What is meant to be is getting back out there and finding someone who it will work with.

That takes us to the latest involving former Tiger Woods mistress Rachel Uchitel.

The now 50-year-old has found the one. She's planning to walk down the aisle for the third time with a Palm Beach businessman.

They met on a dating app, became friends first, and over the weekend Uchitel was in Nashville for her bachelorette party. This is a woman who refuses to give up on love.

That's what True Romance is all about.

Let's dive into things this week with tales of those who haven’t quite made it over the hump like Rachel Uchitel has and are still going through the trials of relationship drama.

We kick the week off with a fiancée who admitted that she used to have threesomes with the couple's friends. Shocking news to him.

As you would expect, he's having trouble processing this new piece of information. First things first, go follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

Fiancée admits she used to have threesomes with their friends

What's a threesome among friends if not a good way to get to know one another? Probably some knowledge that this woman's fiancé would have liked to have known prior to popping the question.

In other words, not that big of a deal in her mind.

He learned of the handful of threesomes that his fiancée of four months had with Lucy and Rob, a couple that she has known since college, and that they currently frequently hang out with.

They've gone on couples dates and even vacations together. It was on one of these vacations that he learned all about his fiancée's past.

"We had rented an Air B&B villa and after a few drinks in the evening, Rob and Lucy were getting a bit handsy and said they were going to bed. Me and my fiancé stayed by the pool and just lightly joked about how we knew they were obviously going upstairs to do," he wrote on Reddit.

"After another drink, my fiancée started talking a bit more about Rob and Lucy and how she’d known them both since university. She then told me how they’d once all slept together as a threesome after a party and how that had eventually led to them having a threesome ‘just about four or five times’ before she met me."

Not a big deal, right? Well, all attempts on his behalf to shrug it off failed. The news almost made him sick. He can't help but feel like "they've all been in on one big secret."

When they got home, he tried to discuss the matter further. He told her that it was something she should have told him early in their relationship. It's something that he says would have caused him to reconsider dating her.

His fiancée responded by saying it all happened years ago and that he should get over it. He then suggested they shouldn’t hang out with Rob and Lucy as much, which is destined to cause problems given that Lucy is her best friend.

Where do they go from here? Is a handful of friendly encounters before they started dating really worth tossing an entire relationship into the wood chipper?

I don't think Aunt Becky would give up that easily, so neither would I. There’s always a way to make it work.

This Week in True Romance:

Man catches girlfriend in the act when he comes home unexpectedly

Now to a situation that's slightly easier to navigate. Not that anyone wants to catch their girlfriend in bed with someone else, but it's much more cut and dry with what to do next.

Long story short, he was supposed to stay with his brother for a few days and came home unexpectedly when his brother canceled on him at the last minute.

He tried calling his girlfriend of four years, who he lives with, but she didn’t answer. He walked in the front door of his home and was reportedly greeted with "sex noises" coming from his bedroom, reports Metro.

When he opened the bedroom door, he expected to find another man in bed with his girlfriend. Instead, "I was stunned to catch her in the middle of a sex act with her friend."

A friend who is always around and whom she's known since they were in school together. I know what you're thinking, but no, he didn’t join in despite being invited to do so.

"Their reaction was one of guilt and shock, with the friend trying to make a joke of it, asking if I’d like to join in," he said. "I know that’s a fantasy for a lot of guys, but I felt so sick I just slammed the door shut and went to the pub to try and get my brain around what I’d just witnessed."

He ignored several calls from his girlfriend and when he eventually went back home, she told him that "it was a drunken one-off." She begged for forgiveness and didn’t want it to cause them to break up.

He can’t get over the thought that she isn’t the person he thought she was. Like I said, this one is easy. She needs to end it. She needed to end it the moment he stormed out of the room and went drinking.

It pains me to come to that conclusion, but I don’t see anyway forward.

Let me know if I'm wrong here, but this seems like an overreaction on his part. What else will he overreact about in the future?

What’s a sign someone’s cheating that isn’t obvious until you’ve been through it?

Some signs that you're being cheated on aren’t as obvious at the time the infidelity is taking place. But when the dust settles, and you look back, you see much clearer what was going on.

Like the time your ex claimed she got herpes from the blood pressure machine at Walmart. Or the suspicious late nights at the office.

It all comes into focus and that ends up making for an interesting Reddit thread. Enjoy and keep your eyes peeled:

the passenger seat in their car is suddenly always adjusted for someone else. a ghost with very specific ergonomic needs.

When they all of a sudden start relentlessly finding faults in you and picking fights they try to frame as your fault. Villainizing you is their way of justifying their actions.

Never wanted to post me on social media because he didn’t believe in that. The truth was that was his hub for finding girls.

In the case of cheating at work, they talk about a colleague more than they should.

People don't want to hear this; but it's true for some. Have you noticed that your relationship has been going really well lately? Your partner seems to be in a good mood all the time, and, they seem like they are being extra nice to you? Have you noticed that you two are fighting way less than you used to? Does everything seem perfect? For some cheaters, that is exactly how it plays out.

Any sudden drastic switch up in attitude. They abruptly become distance and don’t want to spend time with you. Or it can be the opposite, they abruptly become more lovey, constantly saying "I miss you" "yknow I love you" etc etc… I’ve experienced both.

When they completely freak out when you tag them in a "happy family" event on social media.

she accuses you of cheating because she's always thinking about getting caught

Leaving early for work to "buy food" or returning late from work because they were "grocery shopping". Especially if it should not take that long....

They hide their phone because of the conversations they know they shouldn’t be having, being emotionally distant with you out of nowhere with no reason or warning. They start random arguments with you about the smallest of things, lying about where they’re going and who they’re gonna be with at specific times.

Sudden disappearance of, and interest in sex- After my ex one-nighted a rando on a girl's night out, our sex life dropped off the face of the earth, she got mean towards me, my every advance was rejected Soon after, when I began noticing the changes in attitude, the gaslighting started.

started. When you come home from work early and there’s a rope ladder made out of tied together blankets hanging out your bedroom window

When they come home smelling like gasoline because they dabbed some on their neck as if it was cologne to mask the scent of her perfume.

when they suddenly go for a Coldplay concert with their coworker

I have been cheated on a few times and one of the not so obvious signs imo is that (and this is probably on the early stages of cheating), they do all the little things to please you - could be buying you food/ small gifts, not complaining about you spending time with your friends/ recreation activities. It’s probably to stop you questioning any unusual activity.

My ex husband was sleeping with a co worker. It took me seeing that he was spending double on lunch every day to figure it out. He was taking her to lunch every day. He tried to play it off like he was buying lunches for people and they were paying him back but he never had cash from them. This was before Venmo, etc. I finally caught him. Dirtbag.

When your EX says she got herpes from the blood pressure machine at Walmart.

The latest True Romance post

- Bob in Alabama writes:

Hey Sean,

I loved the latest true romance post you put up. I do have a couple of points to make about the hotel workers spotting folks having an affair hookup, especially the ones dealing with folks from the same town as the hotel checking in. There are other reasons for such behavior.

My wife and I used to do that when we wanted some time away from kids in the house, especially when they got older. A date night might be dinner and then a couple of hours of "us" time in a quiet setting without yelling, screaming, running, etc. Now that her mother with Alzheimers is living with us full time, we are in the same situation. The woman has ears like a bat and is nosy as all get out. It is nice to escape from the constant monitoring and caregiving of her mother for a few hours.

Your reader in Alabama,

Bob

SeanJo

Thanks for reading, Bob, and thanks for sending in the email. You do bring up a valid point. It's not all cheaters renting hotel rooms for some alone time. It could be a happily married couple in search of some peace without others bothering them at home.

Thanks again Bob.

-------------

That's it for this week. Have a great Halloween weekend. As always feel free to reach out, anonymously if you prefer, with your True Romance stories sean.joseph@outkick.com.