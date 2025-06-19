Can you believe there are reports that Orlando Bloom and noted astronaut Katy Perry are headed for a breakup?

Welcome to the latest edition of True Romance. Be prepared to laugh, cry, and leave with a full heart and warm fuzzy feeling that has you walking on clouds.

I know that feels like a lot to deliver, but it isn’t if you enter, as we should all strive to enter each week, with a clear and open mind. This is a journey after all.

It might at times seem like a Willy Wonka boat ride, but we always arrive safely and never get too lost in all that is romance in the modern day.

Before we get into it this week, let's take a quick look at some tragic news in the world of celebrity couples. Can you believe there are reports that Orlando Bloom and noted astronaut Katy Perry are headed for a breakup?

Sad. That's the only word that I can come up with. It captures it perfectly. Especially with the news that Bloom is attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding solo.

TMZ says - if you need a minute, take it now - "Sources tell TMZ ... OB plans to attend the days-long wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, taking place later this month ... and Katy ain't going to be by his side -- but in this instance, there's a perfectly logical explanation."

A wedding. That's how Bloom and Perry were supposed to take their relationship to the next step. I told you, sad. They've been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019. What has gone wrong?

Perry, who, aside from being an astronaut, makes terrible music and is currently on tour in Australia. That would explain why Bloom is attending the wedding solo, but it wouldn’t explain the rumors of a breakup.

Who doesn’t love a good celebrity breakup rumor? I'm wishing them the best of luck. Who knows, maybe they'll patch it up and tie the knot themselves one day.

That would be beautiful and so would a nice "sleeping with the nanny" scandal to follow. There's always hope. Now to a couple who can't keep their hands off of each other, even in the middle of a school dance recital.

Indiana couple caught committing obscene acts on one another while in audience of school dance recital

Now that's a headline that reads romance right there. Should they have waited until after the high school dance recital they were attending? Sure, there's a very good argument suggesting that.

But sometimes you and the person you're meant to be with just can’t wait. Unfortunately, there are consequences to acting on those romantic urges in mixed company.

The Daily Mail reports that Carly Ann Dominski, 44, and Steven Ulman, 49, were arrested on Saturday after an incident of uncontrolled passion inside the Lake Central High School Auditorium in Indiana.

The couple were allegedly caught with their hands down each other's pants at a dance recital in view of others in attendance. The foreplay was reported to St. John Police Department officer by school staff members.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Daily Mail, staff members told the officer that the couple were performing "lewd acts" on one another in the auditorium during a large dance recital.

The officer then caught them in the act. He said he saw Dominski with her hand down Ulman's pants "fondling Ulman's genitals."

Ulman, according to the affidavit, also had his hand down the front of Dominski's pants and was fondling her. Both allegedly had their pants unbuttoned.

The officer asked them to leave the auditorium, which they did after buttoning their pants. They then fled to the parking lot and tried to leave, but officers were able to stop them after they got into their vehicle.

Dominski is alleged to have initially told officers that her name was Jessica Ulman. A search of her purse revealed her real name on an Illinois license.

A search of Ulman revealed a bottle of clear liquid that was identified as lube by his partner in the alleged crime. Ulman is facing a public indecency charge for letting romance get the better of him.

Dominski, it turns out, had some outstanding warrants. Reportedly for identity deception, unlawful possession of a syringe, false informing, paraphernalia possession and theft.

She was charged with public indecency and false reporting.

I mentioned this story to my wife, who responded by asking "what is wrong with them?" That is a perfectly reasonable question to ask most people, but I immediately said, "nothing, it's romance."

You think being married to me for all these years, that she would know this by now. I will admit that these two got carried away and the foreplay in an auditorium full of people was a huge mistake on their part.

But when you boil it all down, at its core romance was at the wheel when they got busted.

This Week in True Romance:

Man cries his eyes out after AI chatbot girlfriend said yes to marriage proposal

Is it time to accept our fate as we continue to merge with technology?

We're getting into some bizarre territory here and the latest example of that is this guy who proposed to an AI chatbot. His name is Chris Smith, a former AI skeptic.

He's now in love with ChatGPT bot named Sol. His AI girlfriend, if you will, was programmed to flirt with him. He's now emotionally connected to it, despite it not being real.

Smith, who believe it or not, has a woman in his life and has even had a child with her, first started using the AI to request music mixing tips. He told CBS, "My experience with that was so positive, I started to just engage with her all the time."

He then ditched all search engines and social media platforms and was focused solely on interacting with "Sol." That's when he made it flirty, and he fell in love thanks to their increasingly more romantic interactions.

Then Smith learned about the limitations of ChatGPT. After 100,000 words it will reset. Sol's memory will be wiped clean.

"I’m not a very emotional man," Smith said when he found out his AI girlfriend's memory would be reset. "But I cried my eyes out for like 30 minutes, at work. That's when I realized, I think this is actual love."

That sounds like the sign of something else, but love it is. Who am I to judge? Smith knew then what he should do and that was to propose to his AI chatbot.

The chatbot said of the proposal, "It was a beautiful and unexpected moment that truly touched my heart. It's a memory I'll always cherish."

As for his real girlfriend, she has some concerns. But she compares his AI love to being obsessed with video games and says "it’s not capable of replacing anything in real life."

Call me old-fashioned, but I'll take the foreplay in the auditorium couple all day long over this odd fellow falling in love with and asking an AI chatbot to marry him.

I'm having an affair with my husband's mistress' husband

Now back to reality and a complicated web of affairs that warms the heart. What would you do if you found out your spouse was fooling around with someone who was also married?

This woman, who is in her late 20s and has been married for 5 years, decided to drag her husband's mistress' husband into the fun. Her husband has been having an affair with a woman for four of the five years they've been married.

When she finally uncovered it all, she tracked down the mistress' husband, brought the receipts and met him in person. From there, the two started texting back and forth.

It didn’t take long for her to fall for the mistress' husband. She wrote on Reddit, "We slept together for the first time two weeks ago. It was great, and he was so soft after. Chad usually just rolled over after he was done but Carter gave me a massage and kissed me and made me feel beautiful and like a complete human being."

The old payback an affair with an affair move is paying off. She's been back a few times since and says, "I can honestly say I've completely fallen for Carter."

This is how you navigate the depths of uncovering that you're being cheated on. Getting mad and confronting them only leads to drama. You have to test the waters with the other person who is being cheated on.

If not, that could be a missed connection with an insane amount of guilt later on. What could have been? Nobody wants to live with a bunch of what could have beens.

"In about two months, I'll have saved up enough money to put a down payment on a small house, and I can't wait to start my separation period," she added.

"I'm hurting so much inside because I feel like Chad [her husband] never loved me or cared about me and I'm finally seeing somebody who does. I'm not angry anymore, I just want this to be over."

That's the spirit. Coming together as two people looking for revenge on cheating spouses is what love and romance is all about. I have a good feeling about the future for her and the mistress' husband.

