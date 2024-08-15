True Romance: Cheating Husband Wants Wife To Join Him & Other Woman, Free Body Count Passes & The 7-Year Itch

Welcome back to another edition of True Romance with SeanJo. This week we've got a few things to unpack and an announcement to make which we hope will turn into a fun monthly part of the goings-on here.

More on that in a minute. First let's get through the rundown of what we have in store for this week. As is the case every week, there's plenty of romance to go around.

First up is a cheating husband who has his wife of 20 years thinking her life has turned into an episode of The Jerry Springer Show. It's hard to argue that it hasn’t.

Her loving husband doesn't want to move on without her. He and the other woman want the wife to join them in a polyamorous relationship. She doesn't seem to be too keen on that idea.

From there, we take a look at a husband who has awarded himself free passes to cheat on his wife due to her high body count before they met. The math on this one sounds a little off, but that's why we take the deeper dives to figure out if it actually is.

We wrap the week up with a woman who has started eyeing other men after 7 years with her husband. Not an ideal situation, but one that has a clear and obvious resolution.

Send me those true romance stories - you can do so anonymously. I want to hear from you. Whether it's stories, comments, or questions, send them my way, and we'll unpack them.

Send the emails my way at sean.joseph@outkick.com. On that note, we reached out to friend of the site, Sara Blake Cheek, to have her offer up some advice on anything and everything you want answers to.

Woman's husband and affair partner want her to join them in a poly relationship

Let's get to the cheating husband who wanted to turn his ongoing affair into a polyamorous relationship. The wife who had been cheated on started things off by saying, "Just have to get this off my chest. My life feels like a f*cking Jerry springer episode at this point and I’m just so lost. So hurt. So tired. So angry."

The 37-year-old found out that her husband of 20 years had been cheating on her back in December of last year. The 38-year-old had started a relationship with a coworker of his. It was serious and the two of them were in love.

She tried to leave, but her husband wanted to reconcile. This happened several times, with each ending with her catching her husband with the other woman. It happened again just the other day after he suggested that they all become one big happy family.

Her husband's girlfriend is even trying to convince her to join them. She continued, "The day before my birthday in mid July when he knew I was nearing moving on, I was talking to someone else while he had his affair partner living in our home. He suggested at that point we could all be happy together… suddenly they want a polyamorous relationship and are both pitching it to me."

She's not opposed to those kinds of relationships, but she thinks her husband is just trying to "keep a hold of me and get his cake and eat it too." She's not having it. She turned them down. Not even a one-on-one with the other woman while her husband is out of town could convince her.

The answer is still no. She said, "I told her once again I’m not interested in a poly relationship with her or him and never will be. It’s too far beyond any of that and after this meetup he asked me how it went and when I made it clear I’m divorcing him and not going to play his stupid f*cking cheating ass poly bulls*t."

That's not what he wanted to hear, and he responded by telling her he wanted her out by the time he returned home. Not the prize she was hoping for after all the years of loyalty she had given him.

I'm not going to place the blame here on her for him cheating. That's not fair. But I am going to place the blame on her for the marriage coming to an end.

It's not ideal, but he is trying to make it work. If she was as in love with her husband as she claims she is, I feel like she would give a shot.

The back-and-forth here with them breaking up and getting back together leads me to believe she would be open to it if it had come together differently. If it is love, then it will all work out.

Man believes he deserves free passes due to his wife's body count

Now to a situation that's a little trickier to get to the bottom of. The story of a husband who believes that he's entitled to free passes to sleep with other women because his wife slept with so many people before they got married.

It sounds nutty, and I have a feeling the entire thing will be perceived that way. The wife starts out by saying she never used to feel bad about her body count until men started asking her about it. Men are worried about the body count for reasons unknown to her.

So, just how high are we talking? 10? 15? More? It's a lot more. She said, "So by the age of 23 my body count was in the early 30s. No particular reason other than I was young and having fun and exploring my sexuality and options."

She added, "It’s kind of funny because when I try to add girls in my body count all the men say that doesn’t count so my body count not including women is around the 30s."

Okay, so that is pretty high. No judgment here. She was still able to find love and get married. Or so she thought. Her husband, who doesn't have nearly as many connections, joked about her body count when they were dating.

It wasn't until they moved back to her hometown that things started to unravel between the two. He heard a lot more about how she used to behave when she was younger and came up with a solution to the matter.

He gets free passes to cheat whenever he wants. His wife said, "He cheated on me because he felt like he gets a free pass because I slept with a lot of men BEFORE I met my husband. How does that make sense? It doesn’t. I’m devastated. On top of that we have a family, we have 2 children."

Oh, that's a nice wrinkle to the whole thing. Now she's starting to feel she's to blame for sleeping around before they met. She considers it a good time, her husband is using it as an excuse to cheat.

"My husband says he will still stayed married to me but he’s going to step out and cheat on me from time to time," she continued. "He wants a semi open relationship where I stay loyal and he gets to f*ck whoever he wants whenever he wants, but this honestly hurts my feelings so much I just love my husband so much and I don’t want to share him."

That's completely understandable. Cheating for cheating's sake is one thing. He knew about the high number of partners before they got married.

Tying the knot, having kids, then using it as an excuse to run wild is nuts. Especially when he knows what she's capable of. This is almost a dare on his part to see if the younger her will re-emerge. If she does, he has no one to blame but himself.

Woman with the 7-year itch has started eyeing other men

We're wrapping up this week with another couple close to a complete disaster. This one comes from an unhappy wife who is on the verge of an affair.

She's been married for two years and has been with her husband for a total of seven. After nearly a decade together, she's just now starting to realize that things are a little off.

This has caused her to take notice of other men, even while on dates with her husband.

According to the Daily Star, the wife wrote about her wandering eye, "Out for dinner and drinks tonight and a man at the bar was making BIG eyes at me across the bar. I wouldn’t normally notice but he was very good looking and not super subtle about looking at me."

And just like that, she's ready to hop in bed with someone else. The husband who isn't measuring up is about to be married to a woman looking elsewhere for excitement.

"All I can think about is going home with this random guy!" she admitted. "I know attraction is inevitable in marriage but am I destined to an 'okay' paint by numbers sex life?! I feel like I chose a happy/comfy life over a passionate one."

That makes a ton of sense. Why try to work on your marriage when you can just find a random guy to go home with? While she is yet to go through with it, it's only a matter of time.

Who really needs a happy/comfy life when there's a passionate one out there waiting for you? It's been seven years, she's already looking elsewhere, and things just aren't adding up between them.

Overall, it's another tough day for romance. But if I had to put some money on it, I'd say she's not going to find what she's looking for elsewhere either.

Her husband, on the other hand, will eventually find someone else who doesn’t mind a boring existence with a guy who will still be around when the looks fade.

That's a lot of romance for one week. I'll see everyone next Thursday. In the meantime, send over your stories of true romance, your comments, or your questions to sean.joseph@outkick.com.