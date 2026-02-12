True Romance: Can A Friend Want A Hall Pass To Sleep With Your Husband?...One That Got Away & Too Hot For You

It's here. A week after the Super Bowl and its disgusting display of forced romance, the made-up holiday of Valentine’s Day is a couple of days away.

You can call me old-fashioned if you want to, but I don't need Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton rubbing their new relationship into my face during the Super Bowl. If you want to put out a sex tape, fine. But leave me alone.

It feels inauthentic and forced. I don’t want to see it while I'm trying to enjoy a football game. Go get caught in the bathroom at the stadium by security if you want me to care.

And speaking of forced, that halftime show wedding. Come on. That's not True Romance, not unless you agree that when you get divorced, that too, is aired during a Super Bowl halftime show.

We didn’t need that with Valentine's Day right around the corner. We needed wholesome and authentic love stories like the 70-year-old former Google CEO out with the 27-year-old daughter of a German politician.

They weren’t rubbing it in our faces on the 50-yard line. They're out living their lives. That's a love story to get behind and get us back on track this week. We don’t make a big deal out of Valentine’s Day in the SeanJo house.

But I do get something for Mrs. SeanJo. So, yes, it's made up and all that, but you can’t have her talking with her friends and co-workers and be the only one who didn’t get anything. It's an easy win.

Don’t worry, if you didn’t go over the top, you can still grab some flowers or chocolate-covered strawberries or something like that. Don't overthink it, but don’t ignore it either.

Now let's unpack this week's edition of your favorite quest through romance. We've got a hall pass situation to get through and a one-night stand that rocked a woman's world then ghosted her.

Can't a friend want a hall pass to sleep with your husband?

What are friends for if they can't keep you on your toes? So one of them wants a hall pass to sleep with your husband. Does that mean you can't still be friends? Don't be silly.

This was lunchtime fun with the girls. They were going through some "if you had" hypothetical questions, as you would do when hanging out with your friends.

One of the questions was, "if you had a hall pass, who would you use it with?" All of them answered, boringly I might add, that they would want a hall pass with a celebrity or fictional character.

All of them except for one, the married woman explained on Reddit of her girls' lunch. Jenna had a different, much more fun, answer to the question.

"Every single person, except Jenna, said a celebrity or fictional character. Jenna, on the other hand, said my husband," she wrote.

"When I told her that made me uncomfortable, she tried to brush it off as a joke because ‘she was single so no one could give her a hall pass but, in this situation, I would be giving her it.’"

The perfect answer? As you can see, this buzzkill doesn’t think so. She has what she thinks are legitimate concerns about Jenna eyeing her husband.

"Now, if my husband was someone who Jenna never/rarely interacted with I think I could just drop it, but she works for him," the suddenly worried wife added.

She started replaying every interaction Jenna has ever had with her husband in her mind. Jenna had her shook. But is it as big of a deal as she's made it out to be? So your friend wants a hall pass to get with your husband.

She said it out loud in front of everyone. Not only is that a lot of fun, but it also means she probably isn’t trying to have sex with your husband. But just in case she is, you have to stay on your toes and on top of your game.

You don’t want Jenna skipping the hall pass and going for it behind your back, and you definitely don’t want your husband to fall for it.

This Week In True Romance

Ghosted by the man who rocked her world for one night

Now to a reminder for this Valentine's Day that there are some trying to fill the void left behind by the one who got away. The one who rocked their world for one night in a hotel never to be seen or heard of again.

This man could have been a hitman in town for one night to take out the trash, and it wouldn’t matter to a woman who is looking for advice on tracking down the one who got away.

To her, the one night they spent together was enough to know that they were meant to be. She wrote to the Daily Star of their one-night stand, "Although we were only together for a short time, I firmly believe that he’s the love of my life. The one that got away."

They had both been stood up by people they were there to meet (absolutely the first time he's pulled that move). They had drinks, sparks flew, and she "looked at him and melted."

It wasn’t long before they were in his hotel room ripping each other's clothes off. That night, she says, "We simply couldn’t stop attacking each other and barely slept."

In the morning, they hooked up one last time, showered together, he gave her a phone number, then left for work. After that, nothing. She hasn’t seen or heard from him since.

She looked for him and tried to contact him and came up empty. She won't accept what others are telling her, that he must have been playing games with her. She wants to know, "How do I find my one, true love?"

Now many people will say that she needs to drop it. She can’t find him because he doesn’t want to be found. That's ridiculous. She should absolutely pursue him until she finds him.

This isn’t a simple one-night stand. This was true love, and you track true love down until you find him. You show up unannounced at his front door.

You let his wife and kids know about your night of passion and that the man they thought they knew is actually your true love. That is what romance is.

Have you ever dated someone who you thought was way out of your league? How was it?

I'm sure there are plenty of people out there who fall into this category, myself included. Sometimes it works out and you end up married for decades.

Other times they come to their senses and realize how much you have outkicked your coverage, then kick your ass to the curb.

In any case, here are several accounts of people dating out of their league, and it's not just in the looks department, you misogynistic pig, via Reddit:

Yes, an extremely intelligent and gorgeous middle eastern woman who married me in 1970 and stayed at my side until leukemia took her away in 2021. Every day was magical.

Still do, 14 years together and counting. The secret is to keep her laughing. She can't see you if her eyes are closed.

It was awesome enough to turn my view on marriage. I swore for 2 decades that I wasn't going to get married. Been together almost 10 years, married for 6. He is crazy clever, gorgeous, kind, hard working, and an amazing father. God knows what he is doing with me, but boy do I cherish that man.

I did for a short time many years ago. Just dated for a bit nothing serious. I wasn't bad looking by any stretch but she looked like a movie star. An 11/10

Yep. Been married to her for 20+ years. She is still out of my league.

I’m currently in that situation, and it’s been a blessing. Just trying to make sure I don’t mess it up lol

She’s been sleeping naked with me for 31 years and I’m still counting my blessings.

I’ve dated a couple of dudes who I thought were out of my league in a good way when we first met. After getting to know them for real, it became evident that it was kinda all smoke and mirrors and I outgrew them pretty quickly.

Yes! Still together after 38 years! I was a waitress/party girl he was a quiet, shy engineering student in college. Turns out we both thought we were out of our league but the perfect compliment to one another!

Yeah, my wife. She is a legit 10/10 in looks and personality.

Yeah, and it taught me "leagues" are mostly confidence — the real mismatch is values, not looks.

Married her. It still baffles me.

Have two kids with her, absolutely would rate 10/10. She still hasn’t noticed she could do better after over a decade.

Yes, And I put a ring on her as fast as possible.

I never could figure out what he saw in me. I was plus sized and plain. He was athletic and gorgeous. I remember him picking me up at school and a girl shockingly asked, "That's YOUR boyfriend?" 30 plus years later, i still don't know what he sees in me; but I'm glad he does.

Valentine's Day plans and the foods to avoid to feel your best in the bedroom

For Valentine's Day I wasn’t thinking anything like a threesome, but now I am! Although I doubt my wife will go for it.

Not with that attitude she won't. Granted, you're probably too late to start barking up that tree, but you never know until you try.

We're staying in. We grab some wine and have a nice meal (usually includes steak or meat of some kind). Then it's time to "exchange gifts"….

Thanks for the message. Here are some expert recommendations on what to eat for those Valentine's Day bedroom activities:

Research from the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that 73 percent of people experience digestive discomfort after "special occasion" meals, with certain ingredients causing headaches, bloating, and digestive distress within 2-5 hours of consumption - right when romantic plans typically unfold.

"The problem isn't that people don't care about the experience," says Lisa Finn, sex educator at Babeland. "Food marketing portrays certain dishes as luxury and romantic, when in reality those foods might work against their body's comfort and energy levels."

Here are three ingredients Lisa Finn says you should approach with caution right when Valentine’s Day is ahead:

1. Pepperoni Pizza - The Headache-Inducing Choice (Worst before sex)

Pepperoni pizza is the worst thing to eat before sex for many people. A typical two-slice serving of pepperoni pizza contains approximately 100-238mg of tyramine - a compound that triggers norepinephrine release, causing blood vessel constriction.

The "tyramine triple threat" comes from aged mozzarella, cured pepperoni, and fermented yeast crust. Within 30 minutes to 2 hours, this can leave some people with effects like headaches, blood pressure spikes, rapid heart rate, and nausea.

2. Roasted Asparagus - The "Healthy" Side That’ll Leave You Bloated

Asparagus might look fancy on your plate, but it's terrible for your bedroom confidence. One cup of cooked asparagus delivers 2.8g of insoluble fiber, and a typical restaurant side includes 6-8 spears, which is approximately 1.5 cups. This fiber doesn't dissolve; it ferments in your gut, producing gas bubbles that can cause uncomfortable bloating and flatulence, peaking 2-5 hours after eating. Not only that, but asparagus also contains sulfur compounds, which are metabolized and released through bodily fluids, impacting scent - meaning body parts like the vagina can have a strong grassy or even ammonia-like smell while digesting the vegetable.

"Nothing kills the mood faster than feeling bloated and gassy," Finn notes. "Your body is trying to digest fiber, and that's not compatible with feeling sexy."

3. Cheese Fondue - The Dairy That Makes Anal Sex Messy

Cheese fondue is the last thing you want to eat if you're planning on bottoming. A typical serving of cheese fondue contains 20-30g of dairy fat from Gruyère, Emmental, and heavy cream. Sure, the shared interactive activity alongside dinner can make for a fun date night, but for those planning on bottoming, these ingredients can be particularly problematic and can cause incomplete bowel movements and digestive discomfort.

High-fat dairy slows digestion and affects stool consistency for 24-48 hours, making thorough preparation nearly impossible and increasing the risk of messy, uncomfortable situations during anal play.

Expert Commentary from Lisa Finn

"The biggest issues we see are people either choosing the wrong foods or skipping food entirely - both backfire," says Lisa Finn. "Your body needs fuel for physical activity, including sex. Going in without enough fuel in your tank means you're more likely to tire quickly, get irritable from blood sugar crashes, and might even trigger headaches from stomach acid buildup. Plus, food takes 24-72 hours to digest, skipping dinner won't help; what you ate yesterday matters more."

Instead, Finn recommends grilled lean proteins like chicken or turkey, freshly prepared sushi (especially with fatty fish like salmon for Omega 3s), B-vitamin-rich foods like avocado, fresh berries or melon, and simple salads with olive oil dressing. "Dark chocolate (70% +) is a great option for dessert, it’s sexy, shareable, not too sweet, and can actually help with blood flow and igniting feel-good chemicals like dopamine," she adds.

"Romance isn't just about candlelight and flowers. It's about feeling good in your body. When you eat foods that support your physical comfort, everything else flows naturally. Your body will thank you, and so will your partner."

That's it. Enjoy Valentine’s Day. If you care to share how it went you can reach me, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Also, don't forget to go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.