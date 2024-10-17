There's A Criminally Underrated Halloween Film Everyone Needs To Watch

"Trick 'r Treat" is 100% checking out for the spooky season of Halloween.

I've been on a bit of a Halloween kick recently seeing as how the holiday is at the end of October. The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is dropping, women are out getting their pumpkin spice drinks and an entire new season is here.

That means people will soon be looking for costumes and solid Halloween movies to watch. I recently introduced many OutKick readers to the outstanding "Fear Street" trilogy, and I have another film to check out:

"Trick 'r Treat."

"Trick 'r Treat" is a great Halloween movie.

The 2007 film with Anna Paquin, Brian Cox and Leslie Bibb focuses on five separate Halloween stories unfolding in a small town.

What the characters and viewers don't know (no major spoilers here!) is that all the stories are more or less connected.

Whether it's being connected through current choices or past sins, they're unknowingly tied together and demons always come back to demand payment for the sins of the past.

One of the most appealing parts of "Trick ‘r Treat" is the fact that it doesn’t take itself too seriously like more sinister films do. There's plenty of humorous and more lighthearted moments.

At the same time, it has plenty of blood and violence like your traditional horror film. Much like the "Fear Street" movies, it does a nice job striking a balance.

As we all know, that's a very difficult thing to pull off in the horror genre, and it's why I enjoy "Trick 'r Treat" so much.

Plus, who doesn't love a horror story set in a small town on Halloween? It's the perfect setting. Another similarity shared with "Fear Street" and other elite Halloween movies.

Without spoiling anything, there's also one hell of a reveal/twist across multiple storylines in the closing act of the movie. I'm not going to say it's downright shocking because there are some clues, but you won't likely won't notice the first time around.

Also, in case you think I'm joking about how much I enjoy this movie, I have fewer than 10 physical movies at the Hookstead Compound (location classified) and "Trick 'r Treat" is one of them.

I picked up this bad boy 13 years ago in Bozeman, Montana. Life sure has changed a lot since then.

You can catch "Trick 'r Treat" on Max or you can rent it pretty much on any streaming platform. Have you seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.