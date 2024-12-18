Travis Hunter Dumping Girlfriend Leanna Lenee Is Now A Bet You Can Make

Are you convinced Travis Hunter will come to his senses and dump his girlfriend/fiancee Leanna Lenee before the NFL Draft? Bet on it.

Polymarket, a prediction market where you can bet on outcomes of random situations like the 2024 Presidential election, is taking bets (they don't take a cut) on Hunter's relationship with Lenee, which is the talk of the Internet this week.

"Travis Hunter and GF break up before Draft?" Polymarket asks.

A current $100 ‘Yes’ bet on Hunter breaking up with Lenee before the NFL Draft will net you $338.74. The rules? Hunter and Lenee must end their "romantic relationship" by April 24, 2025.

On Tuesday, as the social media vultures were swirling, Polymarket listed the bet and based on the early numbers, bettors were convinced these two were finished. Keep in mind, they've been together since 2022 and engaged since February 2024.

Still, the common theme was that Hunter would need to dump Lenee before signing a massive NFL deal or he would be toast.

The Polymarket shifted for Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's relationship after she held a state of the union to give her side of the story

As OutKick has documented, there are a number of viral moments over the last few days that concerned outside observers. Was Lenee just after Hunter's money? What was up with Lenee saying that Hunter wasn't her type only to turn around and date the guy?

Here's what Lenee had to say in her state of the union:

"The real reason Travis sat in my DMs for two months is because he DM’d me when he had a girlfriend. Her name was in his bio, so I instantly knew he had a partner. I exited the message and he sat there until he was single," Leanna Lenee told her fans.

"I don’t do home wrecking. I’m not a side piece. I don’t stand for any of those things. I support women so I wouldn’t do that to another woman because I’d never want it done to me. I ignored him until he was single.

"When I said he wasn’t my type, I didn’t mean attractiveness. I don’t have a physical type. No two men I’ve previously dated look the same. My first one was a white cowboy. Second one was a Mexican soccer player. Then I dated a black man who was a Soundcloud rapper. And then Travis.

"So I have never dated the same type physically. I don’t care what people look like or what they can give me. I date people for who they are as a person, how they honor god and how they treat the people around them and Travis is all of the above.

"When I said he wasn’t my type, I meant because he was younger than me. I had never dated anyone younger than me. And he had cheated on his girlfriend. I don’t know if your type are cheaters, but mine isn’t. No, he wasn’t my type."

Based on the current odds, if you place a $100 ‘No’ bet on Hunter and Lenee breaking up before the Draft, you stand to make $21.02 in profit.

Please Polymarket responsibly!