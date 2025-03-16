Travis Barker Crushes Los Angeles 5K With Impressive Time

Travis Barker put on an impressive performance at the Los Angeles 5K on Saturday.

The Blink-182 drummer crossed the finish line at Dodger Stadium, completing the 3.1 miles in 22:31. His speedy 7:15 per mile pace earned him 95th place out of more than 8,000 runners.

The Big 5 Sporting Goods LA 5K serves as a kickoff to the Los Angeles Marathon weekend, with the 26.2-mile race taking place on Sunday.

Barker began running as a means of recovering from a horrific plane crash in 2008 that left more than 70% of his body burnt.

"I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again. I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself," Barker said.

"It started off with short walks and then that turned into short runs every day. I felt this sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine every time I ran. I’ve kept this up for years now, and I always start my day with it."

Last year, Barker launched "Run Travis Run," a series of races meant to build community and raise money for charity.

"The running community is massive, and it really inspired me to create ‘Run Travis Run’ as a way to bring like-minded people together," the 49-year-old said about his fitness initiative. "I want to motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits."

Most recently, Barker hosted the "Run Travis Run" 5K in New Orleans during Super Bowl LIX weekend — with all proceeds going to the LAFD Foundation and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition in the wake of the L.A. wildfires.