Supportive Father Travis Barker Catching Heat For Liking 'Thirst Traps' Posted By His Son's Girlfriend

Do you remember the days when being a supportive father was looked at as a good thing? Well, I'm here to tell you that those days are long gone. As a father, this one really hits home.

Blame it on an increase in cynicism or the overall deterioration of society. Whatever is behind it, you can’t even drop an innocent like on your son's girlfriend’s thirst traps without being called a creep.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 49, is currently catching heat for trying to be a supportive father. He dropped a like on an Instagram post by 21-year-old son Landon's girlfriend, Skyla Sanders.

Are there thirst traps of the 20-year-old in the carousel of vacation pictures? One might label them that, but his son also makes an appearance in a couple of the thirst-trap-less pictures in the post.

That doesn’t seem to matter much to the crazy Kardashian Reddit group who Page Six discovered was filling their days analyzing what the like means. Here's the girlfriend's post in question:

There's no such thing as an innocent like or being a supportive father to Kardashian fans

Here's the like from Travis Barker of the post captured by the Reddit group. And some of the heat headed this supportive father's way:

And this is making me believe that Travis continues on his cheating ways, but is doing better at hiding it than he was before.

that man ain’t shit AT ALL. he also likes kendall’s and kim’s thirst traps. kourtney literally chose a douche.

Because its travis barker, absolutely gross! he should definitely know better!!

Idc if I was Kourtney this would make me uncomfortable :/

kourtneykardash GET YO MAN!?!

Kourtney will preach about "boundaries" to everyone but her weirdo husband.

I literally yelled ewww

She’s exactly his type

And then people keep saying Kourt found her soulmate and is the happiest KJ sister. She's just gonna ignore red flags and stay longer than she should, just like with Scott. But there's no way this is her happily ever after.

What a trip into the twilight zone. All he did, according to the screenshot these nuts grabbed, was like an Instagram post from his son's girlfriend.

If you can’t be a supportive father and drop the occasional like on a few of your son's girlfriend's thirst traps, then we truly are doomed.