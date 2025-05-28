Youth Travel Basketball Admission Prices Are Now Higher Than NBA Games

Have we hit our breaking point with travel sports admission prices or shall they go higher?

A year after parents complained about $45 weekend passes to a travel basketball tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, prices have officially gone up to watch youth basketball across the United States.

Two weeks ago at the New Balance P32 tournament in Dallas, parents were charged $40 PER DAY to see their kids play in one of seven P32 tournaments on the spring circuit. Based on the $90 per person weekend price tag, parents would invest $630 each to attend all seven legs of the circuit.

To be fair, it's unclear if admission prices are the same at each league stop.

HOW MUCH IS IT TO GET INTO TRAVEL SPORTS TOURNAMENTS YOU ATTEND?

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

What's clear is that a growing number of parents are worn out by skyrocketing prices that are feeling more and more like money grabs.

"What's worse is almost every team played a singular Friday game to ensure that families would pay $90 for the weekend as opposed to paying $80 for 2 days. The hustle was strong," one basketball dad reported.

That also means another night in a hotel, which, the same basketball dad said is also a racket around these tournaments.



"[W]ent to a tourney on Rockford Ill and paid $200 a night for a 3rd tier hotel that generally rents rooms for $95-$100 a night. Price gouging at its finest," the basketball dad added.

But, at least the kids have a great time, get exposure to college coaches and win a dumb ring, right?

Not at all of these tournaments.



"Won a Made Hoops Tournament in St. Louis a couple weeks ago. Fees were similar. Kids didn’t get a ring, medal, shirt, backpack. Not a Damn Thing!" another dad chimed in.

Shall we keep going?

"Ohio Basketball in Louisville this weekend charged $11 per ticket for paying by card at the door. PER," the dad wrote. "Unadvertised," he added.

What about parking?

Yep, these tournaments are also hosing parents to park the Suburban. "Paid the same for the Adidas circuit this weekend in CA. Insult to injury I also paid $20 to park at the facility," a dad replied in response to the P32 prices.

Per day parking prices? It's unclear, but you have to figure they're hitting up parents for $20 per day. Why not? It's not like they're going to say no.

What was the big draw at the New Balance P32 circuit stop?

Besides parents watching their kids who will be playing NAIA basketball?

Tennessee's Gatorade Player of the Year, Jonathan Sanderson, was at the Dallas event. Based on what the experts are saying, he's already a big-time recruit, but is it worth $40 to see him play pickup basketball against a bunch of other guys who are just there to impress college scouts?

Not to me.