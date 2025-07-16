Travel Sports Kids Cause Chaos At Hotel While Parents Partied, Marriott Guest Alleges

Drunk parents letting their kids go nuts is now just the price of doing business in the travel sports industry.

It's been too long since I've dabbled in the travel sports world, but that changes today with hotel drama from over the weekend.

On Reddit, a user is accusing "travel team kids" of creating chaos after they were left unattended by parents who were either partying in the hotel lobby or had left the hotel to go find a party.

That's the allegation.

You get the idea: Travel moms and their cooler-driving husbands were succin' down vodka lemonades or Mich Ultras. Maybe both.

Have you experienced travel sports chaos at hotels? Tell me about it:

Let's dive right into the details and then discuss.

From Reddit:

My family traveled to the Residence Inn Glen Mills this past weekend for my son’s tournament. We do this often and this time another team was at our hotel. This other team, used the room next door to ours, to setup an Xbox and left all the kids in there while they either partied in the lobby or left the damn building for all I know. They were probably 4th or 5th graders, and they basically screamed and yelled at the top of their lungs for hours on end from like 7pm onwards and would start again at 8am. They were constantly filtering in/out by banging on the door screaming "It’s Johnny let me in!"

It was awful. I’ve stayed at hotels with other teams before and dealt with the usual running up and down the halls harmless stuff but this was ABSURD. The noise was made worse by the fact that our room had an adjoining door to theirs, so every scream echoed into our room.

In two nights, I must’ve called the front desk 5 times, messaged thru the app twice, and my husband went to the desk a few times. Every single time we pleaded with them to shut it down, they kept saying they’d "call" and we explained multiple times THERE ARE NO ADULTS in the room, calling isn’t doing a damn thing. I asked to switch rooms after the first night and they said they’d didn’t have any others. It wasn’t until 10:45ish each night that we’d finally hear an adult go in and tell them it was time to go to bed and send all the kids back to their rooms.

How is there no better solution to this than the desk saying "they’ll call them"? What procedure/policy do they have when it comes to parents just not giving a shit and leaving their kids to run a muck? Had it not quieted down when it did on the second night I genuinely contemplated calling the non emergency police line to get a wellness check on unattended children.

It's unclear what sport the poster is talking about here, but he or she went onto a lacrosse Reddit page and indicated the chaos was caused by a team playing in a tournament at The Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, PA.

That's right, from everything I can gather, this isn't travel baseball.

Travel lacrosse!

LAX bros.

This is when I have to remind the hotel workers that the sports teams are going to keep coming. Just last week, the New York Times ran a report on how youth sports is now a $40 billion industry and private equity has entered the chat to make piles of money.

The hotels are an important part of this puzzle and drunk parents throwing around money like they're in Vegas is all part of the business plan.

HOTELS ARE HITTING THEIR BREAKING POINTS WITH TRAVEL SPORTS PARENTS TURNING HOTELS INTO FRAT HOUSES

It turns out those parents who get on Facebook to beg for others to pay for their travel sports vacations are scumbags. Never would've guessed.

A year ago on the Tales from the Front Desk Reddit, a hotel front desk worker went off on the travel sports industry and the dirtbags who roll in and cause chaos.

As front desk workers, we hate, hate, HATE when teams stay at our hotel. they all check in at once, getting impatient because there's only one person to check them in at 12am. They don't supervise their kids (the team) while they sit in the common areas and drink themselves silly. These grown adults are overflowing our trash cans, leaving whatever won't fit on the ground beside, and leaving crumbs everywhere. All the while their kids scream in the hallways. WE DID NOT SIGN UP TO BE YOUR PERSONAL BABYSITTER OR MAID. WE WORK THE FRONT DESK. WE HAVE LOTS OF OTHER THINGS WE HAVE TO DO.

When we see sports teams walk in, our hearts drop. We want nothing more than for you to walk right back out the door and never, ever come back. Maybe if adults were better at looking after themselves and their kids, we wouldn't have such a problem with it. But you lazy slobs just say screw it! Let's get drunk while we scream and our kids scream! and while we're at it, let's make as big of a mess as possible! PLEASE! INSTEAD OF STAYING IN A HOTEL, GO THE F--K HOME!

A front desk hotel worker shares a horror story from working a weekend when a travel hockey team was in town

From Reddit user Inner-Replacement295:

Hockey... Absolutely the worst. My prime example: Friday night 10:45 pm, dad stands up drunker than I have ever seen a human and faceplants onto the tile floor. I offer to call the paramedics, he says no. Co-worker says call them, hes a liability to the hotel. I call, they come. Dude is belligerent as hell. A lady with his group kneels down next to him to explain his nose is probably broken and the gash on his head needed stitches.

Boom, he clocks that lady and breaks her nose.

His kid starts crying, her kid starts crying, paramedics call police and after an ER stop he is a guest of the county until Monday.

Saturday night 1:25 am, sliding doors open and a man falls face first onto the floor. Does an inchworm crawl over to a chair, pulls himself up on the seat and falls off the other side. Repeat in the other direction. The third time he falls off he doesn't get up. Call the paramedics who proclaim he's ok just drunk. They drag him up to his room, toss him in bed, chat with his kid, come down and tell me someone should check on him ever hour to make sure he doesn't choke on his own vomit. I say it will not be me.

Meanwhile the requisite high pitched shrieky laughing lady is trying to sing karaoke with her Iphone . I toss the 8 remaining drunks from the lobby. Kids were running the halls, throwing ice, knocking on doors... called the coach and low and behold he was one of the drunks.

I have often wondered what goes on in Parma, Ohio.

