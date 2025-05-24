Trailer: OceanGate 'Titanic' Doomed Vessel Getting Netflix Doc

I distinctly remember back in 2023 when the whole world was watching the OceanGate Titan submersible disaster play out live over a number of days. Some people were sarcastically saying, "Can't wait for the Netflix documentary to come out so we learn more!"

Sure enough, the Netflix trailer for the upcoming Titan: The OceanGate Disaster was just released on Friday because, of course, it was. However, it does not hold back who many of the people interviewed believe is to blame for the vessel's implosion that killed five people as it was heading on an expedition towards the remnants of the Titanic: CEO Stockton Rush.

SEARCH AND RESCUE WENT ON FOR FOUR DAYS

"The deeper you look, the darker it gets" Netflix's caption for the upcoming OceanGate disaster read while also announcing its June 11th release date.

"There was no way of knowing when Titan was going to fail," former OceanGate advisor Rob McCallum says in the way-over-the-top trailer that has the dramatic music cranked all the way to the max to really make sure everyone is super uncomfortable when watching it.

But hey, that doesn't mean people WON'T watch it, and if we're being honest, Netflix thrives on these types of random documentaries that quickly become people's go to on a rainy, weekend night.

On June 18, 2023, the OceanGate submersible embarked on its journey towards the Titanic's resting ground when, suddenly, an hour and 45 minutes into the trip, there was a loud noise as the vessel lost power with its main ship. What followed next was four days of intense and at times over-the-top analysis from "experts" who brought up a variety of scenarios, including that the ship was powerless and going with the ocean current, to concerns about how much available oxygen there would be during the rescue mission that never came.

I EXPECT THIS DOC TO BE A BIG HIT FOR A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

Eventually, it was determined that the vessel had actually imploded due to the ocean's massive water pressure that eventually forced the unconventional-shaped ship to combust. Based on the trailer, it appears that many are placing blame on the "egotistical" CEO Stockton Rush who those interviewed say was not only not educated enough to take on such a project, but someone who always thought he knew it all.

"Stockton wanted fame to fuel his ego," one person interviewed in the trailer says. "Stockton was a borderline psychopath. How do you manage someone like that who owns the company?"

This quote, however, is the ultimate clickbait that will absolutely get people to tune in. "Stockton said that Bonnie was going to be our new lead pilot," she remembers, before responding, "Are you nuts? I'm an accountant!"