Toyota Just Found Its New Commercial As SUV Survives Brazen RPG Attack

If they needed a Super Bowl commercial, they have it now

I recently decided that it was time to get a new car and move on from my trusty 2022 Kia Forte in favor of something a little bit bigger. So, I traded it in for a little Detroit steel: a Mexican-manufactured Ford Bronco Sport.

I'm really enjoying it, but had I seen the video of a Filipino mayor's Toyota surviving a blast from a rocket-propelled grenade, I think I would've at least gone and kicked the tires on a RAV4 or 4-Runner.

It's not that I expect to get broadsided by an RPG, but I'd like to know I could handle it should I find myself in that situation.

The video in question has gone viral, and for good reason. It's CCTV footage of a black Toyota SUV rolling down the street in broad daylight, when some guy jumps out from behind a car with an RPG on his shoulder and blasts it at the car carrying Mayor Akmad Ampatuan.

However, the SUV just continued as if nothing had happened.

According to The New York Post, several of the mayor's security personnel were reportedly injured, while three suspects were killed and one remains on the run.

Now, that was obviously an armored vehicle, not just something you can buy off the lot. But it still has a Toyota badge on it, and I think that's all you need for that to be part of every Toyota campaign for the foreseeable future.

Sure, most dealerships couldn't sell you an armor package, but it wouldn't matter. All that matters is that one Toyota survived that blast from point-blank range.

Honda can't say that. Chevrolet can't say that. No one else can.

It's the same psychology behind why car manufacturers get into racing. You're not going to go to a Cadillac dealership and buy a Cadillac F1 car. But, if they perform well, there will be people who go with the Cadillac over another make because of that on-track success.

The same thing would happen with RPG attacks.

I promise you, there will be a husband and wife mulling over their next car purchase, and this will come up:

"Well, I like the luxury package that comes with the Chevy Blazer. The EV version of it is nice too, plus it's a better deal… that said, from what I've seen online, Toyotas can survive an RPG blast, so I'm leaning toward the Land Cruiser. You know daylight RPG attacks are one of my greatest concerns. You can't put a price on that kind of safety… Oh, wait, yes, they can; it's $70,000…"

So, I expect to see a Toyota Super Bowl commercial in a couple of weeks, and if they don't at least mention this little RPG incident, they're leaving some cold, hard dinero on the table.