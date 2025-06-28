Tourette's-Battling Star Singer Lewis Capaldi Makes Triumphant Return

There was no hesitation when singer Lewis Capaldi proudly declared that he "was f'n back, baby!" in front of tens of thousands of people at England's Glastonbury Festival.

The Grammy-nominated Scottish singer-songwriter, known for his smash single "Someone You Loved," triumphantly made his surprise return Friday night, two years after he could barely finish his set due to a flare-up of his Tourette syndrome. He was so devastated by what happened at the time, that he canceled his upcoming tour and essentially disappeared from the public eye, only to return two years later and surprise Friday night's audience in dominating fashion.

CAPALDI'S TOURETTE'S LIMITED HIS PREVIOUS PERFORMANCE

"I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish the first time round on this stage," an emotional but confident Capaldi told the audience. "I want to thank everybody at Glastonbury for giving me the chance to do so."

The singer then opened up to his fans by admitting to them how tough the last few years have been. "The last two years haven’t been the best for me. It’s been difficult at times. I wanted to write a song that was about overcoming that stuff," Capaldi said before jamming his new single "Survive."

It hasn't been an easy battle for Capaldi ever since he was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2022, even saying at the time that if things got worse or more debilitating that he would end up leaving music for good. According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette syndrome is a "disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can’t be easily controlled."

CAPALDI DEBUTED HIS NEW SONG ‘SURVIVOR’

Capaldi went out with an absolute bang by ending his set with his 2020 Grammy-nominated hit, "Someone You Loved,"- which he couldn't finish the last time he performed on stage at Glastonbury due to his medical condition.

"I couldn’t sing this song two years ago," Lewis said while trying to hold back tears. "I might struggle to finish it today for a different reason," he emotionally shouted before completely rocking out with the entire audience singing along to every single word.

Yes, Lewis, you are indeed f'n back, sir!