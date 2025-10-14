Tough Night For Commanders Fans Included A Sad Fight Among Fans In The Stands That Had An Usher Laughing

Commanders fans took their frustrations out on each other during a brutal Monday night loss

What is going on with the Washington Commanders? After Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears on a last-second field goal, they've dropped to 3-3 on the season.

This is a team who went 12-5 last year and ended up in the NFC Championship game. They're not supposed to be fumbling games away with a two-point lead late in the 4th.

But that's exactly what they did. A fumble on a third-down play near midfield gave the Bears the ball with just over three minutes left.

The Bears eventually kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. It was a tough night all around for Commanders fans. Their team was losing at the half, came all the way back just to give the game away.

Some fans had already had enough. They didn’t stick around to watch a handoff with one yard to gain for a fresh set of downs to run the clock down turn into a fumble.

They heard Enter Sandman blaring over the stadium speakers and matched the Commanders' sad performance on the field with one of their own in the stands.

A Fumble, a Field Goal, and a Full-Blown Fan Meltdown

A half a dozen or so fans cleared a couple of rows of seats for a fight that had action so funny an usher who was the first to arrive couldn’t help but laugh.

Other than the hammer fists being deployed by a John Riggins jersey and camouflage pants wearing man the rest of the punches were pillow-soft.

Not long after the laughing usher arrived, his backup arrived in the form of several members of security who put a stop to the sadness.

It's tough to come to terms with the fact that your team isn’t as good as you thought they were. Do these fans have a sad row-clearing fight if the Commanders handled their business and steamrolled the Bears at home on Monday Night Football?

We'll never know because they didn’t get the job done. The good news is that it is still early in the season and there's plenty of opportunity to turn it around or have more sad fights in the stands.