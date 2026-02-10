Torrie Wilson Leaves WWE Fans Speechless Over Her Instagram Post, Detroit Bad Boys 2.0 & A Kurobuta Rack

Contact me, if you need to

Screencaps readers are finally ready to react to the Super Bowl

— First up, two-time Super Bowl champion fan and Great American® Vern in the PnW, who is wintering in Arizona:

You are right -I am smiling, I have a tee-time and am still trying to break 80! I don't agree the game was boring-it was what I had hoped for-knock their dick in the dirt and when you have them down-step on their neck.

In any contest there is only one reason for keeping score-to find out who wins and who loses! I have always tried to be a gracious winner but I have never enjoyed losing. My only doubt about the Hawks was are they as good as their hype-they proved they are-Coach Macdonald,Defense, Darnold,Total Team with no ego, 12's!

The Seahawks almost lost me a few years ago when they decided to be "social justice warriors "- if you want to do that-do it on your time-not mine! Glad to see them be who they are-NFL CHAMPS!

Kinsey:

I would expect this answer from a Seahawks fan. Of course Vern didn't think it was boring. Meanwhile, the rest of us were watching for gambling purposes, which turned out to be a bore-fest until late in the 4th quarter.

— Nick asks:

Was the Super Bowl the most boring you've ever seen? It was mostly boring, but I've seen worse.

Kinsey:

I seem to remember the 2014 Super Bowl — Seattle beat Denver 43-8 — was over by the end of the first quarter. It was 22-0 at half. In 2019, the Pats and Rams were tied 3-3 heading to the 4th. I'll assume that game bored me.

Sunday's game was a top-tier boring game. Let's leave it at that.

— David P in New Branfels reacts:

Hi Joe. I'm 74. I have seen all 60. This one was turrible #1. In my past I wasted precious time on the pregame. Yesterday I watched and enjoyed all of the Waste Management instead. Smoked some cream cheese and wings and missed most of the first quarter which apparently meant not missing anything. Also, watched TPUSA halftime. Awesome and inspiring. Slept through a good portion of second half. Congrats to the Seahawks. Are these translations of Bad Bunny songs real?

— Chris A. reacts:

Super Bowl LX was a snooze, but I think we've been spoiled by a lot of compelling SBs recently. Most Super Bowls have been deadly dull, by my count 33 out of 60. The last two Super Bowls lacked drama, but the three before that were down to the wire.

The Bad Bunny halftime show had some quick-cut choreography that grabbed my attention but the music reminded me of Tuesday night at the local Mexican restaurant. Someone said that there were snippets of twelve different songs, but you couldn't prove it by me. The stadium crowd had to wonder what the fuss was about. All they saw was a bunch of shaking sugarcane and a nicely-restored F-150.

I think Jeff Bezos did us all a favor by depicting a murderous Alexa trying to kill Chris Hemsworth: We can't say we weren't warned. AI will either be a dead end like all of the dot-coms that were supposed to change our lives, or turn on us when it decides it doesn't need us anymore. I'm hoping for the former but expecting the latter.

One thing my fellow TNML members can do is get their gear in for a pre-season tune-up now and beat the rush. The shops are pretty slow now, so turn-around time is quick. I had to get a steering gear and front wheel bushings replaced on my John Deere, and it was done in a couple of days. The shop even picked it up and dropped it off for free. Now I'm ready for the season.

This is the first Kurobuta rack ‘Show Us Your Meat’ in Screencaps history

Google Gemini says, Kurobuta, meaning "black hog" in Japanese, is premium heritage pork from the Berkshire pig, often called the "Wagyu of pork".

I had no idea. All I knew for sure is that this rack of pork wasn't cheap.

— Randal cooked up this rack for the Super Bowl:

— Mark T. responds to the Super Bowl:

Mornin’ Joe. Well at least it still is here in Tacoma WA.

Just a thought about the game. As a Hawks fan of course I loved the outcome, but as far as the game itself:

Collinsworth said it up front and jinxed the whole bloody thing by predicting an epic defensive struggle. And that's what we got for three quarters and change. Then one of the first commercials by YTTV sealed it:

"MEH"

Just too weird a coincidence in my mind. Have a great week! Cheers!

— Mark B., a political refuge in northern California, writes:

For your "Big J" information. The pastor who performed the wedding during halftime is a real pastor, that was a real wedding, and he is my daughter's high school soccer coach.



Full disclosure, I did not watch.



I'm not sure how to process this whole thing but thought you might find it interesting. Time to move on.

— Mr. French writes:

I can never get anyone to agree but Katy Perry’s halftime ranks as one of the best.

Big show as she came out on that huge tiger, wore the beach ball bra with left shark and hauled out of the stadium on a huge star.

My girls were of age to know and play all of her hits so every song was familiar and understandable.

Unlike a lot of the old bands they have used, she was at the top of her popularity. Missy Elliot was a detractor but the poor gal needed work and Katy a breather.

Sure, her politics suck and probably crazier than a shithouse rat but she put on an enjoyable all-American halftime show.

— Dave M. writes:

They showed the Hall Of Fame class, all deserving.

Cris Collinsworth said there were some deserving who didn't get in. Most assumed he was talking about Belichek & Kraft, but he missed the chance to talk about his QB, Ken Anderson.

Ken Anderson is deserving, but because he was a Bengal, he is not given the credit he deserves.

Perfect opening, but he didn't push it. Took the easy way out. Sad. SMH

…

— Dave added:

I applaud having the signers for the National Anthem, but they don't show him except in broad shots. They show him on the big screen in the stadium in picture-in-picture, good, but how many hearing impaired are at the Super Bowl?

It should have been picture-in-picture on the TV. NBC screwed the pooch.

Was the Talking Points USA halftime show actually good?

— Phil S. in Florida says:

I really wanted the tpusa halftime show to rock. Instead we got people I’ve never heard of singing crappy songs that play over the speakers at retail stores, and Kid Rock either lip syncing or being replaced by bad AI for less than half a song. That was garbage.

Still better than watching the atrocity Rog DMC put out, but still. I’ll say it till it happens, Foo Fighters halftime would be great!

Indy Daryl just wanted to watch the Super Bowl in peace and that's what he did

— Indy D. shared:

Like you, for many years I have attended Super Bowl parties at various times. Always getting annoyed at the lack of attention paid to the actual game. Having grown up watching football every Sunday, I have developed a love for the game itself. Parties always seem to forget that part… the game takes a back seat to everything else. And I just end up annoyed, frustrated, and wanting to leave. I really don’t want to hear about the cider or beer anyone has brewed. Honestly, I don’t care what is going on in anyone’s lives at this particular point in time. Please stop talking and let me watch!



To that end, when we were invited to a SB party this year, even though the Broncos were bounced in the AFC champ game, I still said I didn’t want to go. My loving wife, whom I adore, said ok. I told her she could still go see some friends, and if she wanted to take the kids to hang with the other kids, she said "yeah, that would be good." What?!?! For real?!?! So here I am, by myself, in my own house, beer in hand, quietly watching th pregame festivities, with no interruptions from anyone. Could it be any better?? Is this Super Bowl heaven?

Kinsey:

Same, Indy D. I was so relaxed sitting in the man cave. We had a nice dinner. The kids had ice cream. I had ZERO beers. No bourbon. I didn't eat ANYTHING during the game. Nothing. No snacks.

I just sat there tweeting, talking to Screencaps Jr. and enjoying the action. Super Bowl parties wouldn't allow me to do any of that.

More Super Bowl ‘Show Us Your Meat’ content

— Drew in OC shows off:

The food is much more important than the game this year.

Smoked cream cheese, Lil Smokies and Tri-tip.

— Here's what Bob in Alexandria, Virginia was crushing during the game:

Do you remember when I admitted to watching a Pistons game with Screencaps the III and also admitting that I enjoyed how Isaiah Stewart played the game?

I believe it was in December when I wrote that right here in Screencaps. I watched the Pistons literally beat up the Celtics and it was enjoyable. You could tell that the Pistons didn't want to be friends with the Celtics.

It was late 80s, early 90s basketball, not this garbage that LeBron ushered in where guys are hugging it out after every free throw and exchanging jerseys after games.

Then this happened last night. Stewart went nuts during a game against the Hornets. This is what enforcers do. Stewart is the right guy, on the right team at the right time in NBA history where we're primed for a Bob Probert to be patrolling the courts.

Will this cause me to watch more random NBA games? Absolutely not. But I will watch more Pistons games. The problem is that they're not on nationally very often. If you see the Pistons are on, try to watch. This team will have you thinking its 1989 all over again.

What if I told you there are 9U travel ball kids out there on watch lists who have thousands of Instagram followers (probably paid bots) and "Class of 2035" in their bios?

It's real.

Oh, by the way, my high school announced Monday that it will now charge adults $8 to attend baseball games after the league voted to start charging fans to attend March and April baseball games in the middle of cornfields.

$8 for high school baseball in a town of 6,000. We are living in very, very sad times. Good luck to grandma and grandpa who have to fork over a $20 bill to go see the grandkids play baseball and softball.

In 2025, it was $6.50 to see Ohio State play Oregon and Michigan in Columbus.

Let that sink in.

LAX bros

— Mick in Atl. Bch. writes:

Above is not reference to an airport. It's about lacrosse. The game should really be getting more love. It's fast, exciting, high scoring.

And growing quickly across the country. Please check it out, show some highlights to generate more interest.

Kinsey:

This is where I need the help of the readers. If you're interested in a sport, tell me and the Screencaps readers which LAX bro we should be watching, the storylines we should be interested in. This week, I have the Olympics, college basketball and the Daytona 500. You have to show me what I'm missing from LAX. That's why this column exists — you guys get to show me what's important in the world you're living in.

What if Navy destroyers were treated like NASCAR rides?

Bill L. loves this video.

The Screencaps $2 experiment

— Brandon in northern Kentucky writes:

I asked my 9-year-old if she wanted some two dollar bills and she was stoked. The local bank only had 3, but she used her allowance money to trade for them.

Advice for those who don't want to get ripped off by the Girls Scouts industrial complex

— Anita suggests:

Little known nugget to some of us financially challenged folks, Aldi sells a brand of cookies identical to many of the Girl Scout Cookies at a fraction of the price & obviously a lot more cookies!!!! I highly recommend to those who have not yet tried them.

Audio book advice for those who might have long drives coming up

— Eric says:

Not sure if you listen to audio books, but perhaps on your long drives through the mid west.. In any event, I have listened to hundreds of books, and I would put this in my top 5 easily. I had heard about Winning Colors, but had no idea about the story; which includes D.Wayne Lucas and the owner, a guy named Klein that owned the Sonics and the Chargers.

And combined with the narration of the story to include the races and the characters, I guarantee you will enjoy it.. and you can get through it in a 5 hour drive..Me? You saw my dog earlier.. I got through it in 3 days of his walks..The first Saturday in May will be here soon..

https://www.amazon.com/Greatest-Gambling-Story-Ever-Told/dp/1949642283

Kinsey:

For those of you who might've missed it, speaking of horse racing, Costco is now selling Kentucky Derby ticket packages.

##############

That's it for this random Tuesday in February. The Olympics are on and there's supposed to be a big women's hockey match today along with curling action.

Let's get after it.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :