Torrie Wilson Sent Instagram & Wrestling Dorks Into A Frenzy Last Night, Buy A Lambeau Condo & Shedeurians

Alright, here we go as the sun is coming up in NW Ohio with crystal clear blue skies on the horizon and hours upon hours of yardwork to get done and Christmas lights to hang

No, I WILL NOT turn on the Christmas lights until Friday night because I actually respect Thanksgiving unlike so many people. Are you a bad person because you turned on your Christmas lights already? No, but you're disrespecting fall and the greatest holiday on the calendar.

Think about the greatness that is Thanksgiving:

You always know what day it is on the calendar; fourth Thursday in November. Simple. Getting Thursday off is great because the bosses, for the most part, are off on Friday which means even if you have to work, it's not a normal day of work. Yes, your ass needs to get work done, but it's just a different atmosphere and we all know it. Yes, I will be on Screencaps duty next Friday. It's SeanJo's day off and the last thing I'm going to do is force this column on him. No way. Thanksgiving also has a bonus day called Thanksgiving Eve where you and your buddies get together for November golf. This year, the text group is planning on a 27-hole blowout with temps hovering around 50. Will it be cold? Only if you allow yourself to fall victim to the rat poison that is negativity. Just think of all the sports we get on Thanksgiving weekend compared to Christmas or any other holiday on the calendar. While the post-Thanksgiving meal nap is great, think about that Sunday after Thanksgiving nap after you've partied your ass to the bone and all you want to do is lay on the couch and watch the NFL. That Sunday nap is special.

That said, today is when we need to have our heads on straight. Get the leaves done. Get one final swipe on the grass. Get the lights up and then get ready for the greatest week on the calendar.

Speaking of the holiday season, was everywhere you went last night packed or was it just us?

We rolled into our favorite Thai restaurant thinking we'd order, and it would take like 25 minutes. The front desk lady had sobering news: "45 minutes," she called out. It turned out to be an hour before we got food.

The place does BONKERS carryout business, and it turned out, around 6:30, the line of pickups went nearly out the front door. I've been eating at this Thai restaurant for about 20 years and had never seen it like that ever before. The dining room was full. Carryout was FULL. The kitchen was FULL of workers.

I get that people are cranking up for the holiday season, but last night just felt different.

In sports news this morning, the nation's 7th or 8th (I've lost track) longest high school football winning streak is over

The small-school western Ohio high school football experts kept saying that Marion Local was down this year. It turns out they were right and St. Henry goes down in the history books as the team that snapped Local's 76-game winning streak that dated all the way back to 2020.

— Kevin in Toboso, OH emailed this morning:

I know you have been writing about Marion Local who lost after winning over 70 games in a row or something but is their league, the MAC, the best small school football league in the country?

https://www.midwestathleticconference.com/state-champions

If I am reading their website correctly every single school has won an Ohio state fb title. That is nuts. Over 40 titles between the teams in that league.

Gotta love OH, midwest tough football.

Kinsey:

Not every school in the conference has a state football title. We're talking 9 of the 11 schools have football state championships.

If there's a better small-school division out there, I'm all ears. Maybe there's something going on in Texas small-school football that I don't know about. St. Henry, who beat Marion Local, has a population of 2,600. That's the size of towns, and smaller, that we're talking about.

How do I know the CFB Playoff is near?

The haters are starting to tag me on the anti-Ohio State content. Ross sent this over in the Screencaps DMs. Once SEC fans stop fawning over Lane, I assume there will be plenty more of this, especially heading into the Michigan game.

Speaking of which, I have to figure out what I'm going to do for that game. Do I stick to my guns and stay home and hunker down, or do I go north and dive right into the greasy LIB hellhole that is Ann Arbor?

Last week, I was 80% sure I'm staying home. Now I'm like 65%.

It's not just Ohio State, now people are taking shots at MY BENGALS

— Jim M. was all over me last night:

-Apparently America's worst nightmare is back ( Ha! Suck It America! You're gonna have to Deal with the Patriots for the next 10 years,! ... again, hahaha!!!) Drake Maye seems like the real deal. We'll see, the jury is still out in my book. He's a concussion waiting to happen.

-Prediction?? I'll bet u Patriots winn by 6.5? Email me that's negotiable!!

-the only thing I bitch about of Screencaps is the giant fake Blimp Lips of the IG girls..... especially the top lip....I just can't figure out what they're thinking.. not attractive,

Anyway,take care! .. Enjoy the Pats being back America!

Kinsey:

If you come at me with a bet, you at least have to use the higher lines that are currently posted. I'm seeing -7. I'm thinking Jim should at least give me 7.5 since he's so confident in the Patriots right now.

— Jim fired back in a follow-up email 14 minutes later:

I'll give u 7 points...if I lose I'll send you a $50 package from Iggy's doughboys and chowder house....u send me????? Let me know, lol!

Kinsey:

See, this is what I'm talking about. Give me a fair line. It has to be 7.5.

Screencaps readers share more ‘What I’ve Learned' emails (no, you're not late; I'll take these all the way through Thanksgiving Week, unless you have better content to share)

— A.K. in TX shares:

Hey, Joe. It’s been a while since I emailed you, but I felt compelled to on this subject. As a father of a child with cerebral palsy, I like to think I’ve gained a little perspective on life. My advice is this:

Don’t be too quick to judge. You never know what others are going through in their lives. Be kind and humble. Everything is relative. Just when you think you have it hard, the Lord gently slaps you and shows you have it very good compared to some others.

— Beer Guy Neil in Cleveland writes:

Hey Joe, Neil checking back in. I attribute most of my parenting to common sense and shit I watched my parents model. At the end of the day you have to figure out right from wrong. I poached parenting advice from anyone anywhere. My Ohio high school hockey coach... legend John Malloy... hard work beats talent if talent doesn't work hard... and Ice Cube.... do what you have to do before you you do what you want to do. There are many more but those are top of mind. Best

— Ken G. gets in on this content play:

My two statements I live by are:



We are what we repeatedly do (ie actions > words)



You do not know what others are going through. Do not assume, find out.

— Martin in Hailey, ID writes:

Much sage advice so far. On the less serious side, "If you’re dancin’ and you’re not sweatin’, you aren’t doing it right."



As the temps cool the elk are back in the meadow. Always a moment to savor.

— A guy from the Great Plains/Midwest, who doesn't want his wife to see this, writes:

Good morning Joe!

This is a new one for me, but really powerful: "You can't have a rational conversation with an irrational person."

Applies to toddlers, pre-teens, teens, new moms, sports fans who just had their hearts broken, and grandparents struggling with the decision to leave their life-long home!

Another good one is: "We tend to overestimate how much effort we put out, and underestimate how much effort others put out." That one helps me remember to give others grace.

— Jim C. in AZ has learned:

How are you going to have time to do something over if you don't have time to do it right in the first place?

— Indy Daryl checked in Friday afternoon:

One of the lessons from my dad that stuck the most:



Do things right the first time



Will keep his legacy going and instill it in my own kids!

— Mark in Arkansas sent in this one and provided me with the background off the record. Let me just say that Mark has been through something awful and these words he writes are not hollow at all. Mark writes:

What I've learned in life is to never pass up the opportunity to tell your kids/parents/grandparents, etc that you love them!

This content machine just popped up on my radar as I was creating this post.

He pounds boilermakers and cooks MEAT while looking like he's straight out of central casting for a Miller Lite commercial before all these beer brands had their balls cut off.

The tensions rise between Rob in FL and Notre Dame fans as the playoffs near

— Jason DeM. is fed up:

I’m reminded of that Emperor guy in Star Wars who says "yes, let the hate flow through you". I’m paraphrasing because I’m not a Star Wars nerd.

This animosity towards Notre Dame is really bewildering. Why do you care so much that Notre Dame is independent? Cause your favorite school isn’t? How many other teams could legitimately leave their conference, get a major network deal and thrive financially? I heard that Michigan and SC might give it a go, but honestly I’ll believe that when it happens. Rob says we should get a healthy dose of the B1G conference but our schedule consists of 6 ACC schools, 2 SEC schools, 2 B1G schools, and last years Mountain West champions. Sorry it’s not enough Rutgers or Maryland or UCLA for your liking, Rob.

Rob here likes to be creative with a list of fictional schools that ND has played (Google U was pretty good), but there is absolutely no merit to this. BTW, look at who the leaders of the SEC are playing this week: Samford, Charlotte, Eastern Illinois, Mercer… I would venture a guess that every team on Notre Dame’s schedule could beat every one of those schools 9 games out of 10.

Rob is also not paying close enough attention when he claims Notre Dame plays 3 service academies. One. They played 1 this year. If he had any knowledge of college football history he would know the reason why they schedule Navy every single year. Pick up a book sometime Rob.

Yes, one point he made that Notre Dame hasn’t won a championship in recent history is credible. But we’ve competed. And done so with an admission policy not seen in any other major conference (Brian Kelly admitted to that being the reason he left. He’d rather be able to recruit dumb athletes than smart ones).

Maybe if ND was a one and done in the playoffs last year it would be more understandable that we didn’t belong after losing to Northern Illinois. But we boat raced Indiana, soundly beat UGA (Kirby Smart was flat-out outcoached by Freeman), righted the ship and dominated Penn St in the second half of that game, and hung with OSU about as well as any other team in the playoffs did last year.

So, let that hate flow through you Rob. It ain’t healthy, but let it flow brother.

And I leave you this week with Screencaps readers visiting the Earnhardt statue

— B-Rad in Salisbury, NC emails:

First time making contact. Can’t believe Franklin got to Va Tech. Saw it coming in the past couple weeks. Got so excited I almost shart my britches. Anyway, see attached of my son and the Earnhardt memorials from downtown Kannapolis, NC.

Kinsey:

The minute I see a kid smiling in front of Dale is the minute I know a kid is going somewhere in life. Look at the pride in that boy's smile. He knows. Dad has told him all about Dale and what he stood for. What he meant for America.

Let's go out there this weekend and do it for America. Get those lights up. Take pride in property and community. Help a neighbor. Get those lights hung. Mix in a beer or two. College football. Light up the fireplace.

Go have a great weekend.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :