WWE Hall Of Famer Torrie Wilson Had Wrestling Fans Gasping For Air With A Bikini Beach Day

It's safe to say Torrie Wilson still has it. The WWE Hall of Famer performed a heat check, as the kids call it, over the Fourth of July weekend by taking a trip to the beach.

By all indications, the tests returned favorable results prior to her birthday later this month. Believe it or not, she's turning 50 in a few weeks, on July 24.

Torrie's not easing into her milestone birthday either. She's already been on a girls' trip ahead of what promises to be an entire month of welcoming the big 5-0.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

You can't blame her for making the most of the entire month of July. It's what we here in the OutKick Culture Department like to refer to as peak bikini season after all.

The weekend of July 4th is too perfect of an opportunity to pass up.

If you're going to fire off a heat check prior to a big birthday, last weekend was the weekend to do it, especially considering her birthday is in July.

Torrie Wilson put up a Hall of Fame bikini performance this weekend

Torrie hit Twitter with a one-two bikini content punch that left wrestling fans who showed up in the comments gasping for air. A quick jab followed by a hook to the chin.

Some patriotic throwback content from the heights of her wrestling career set the table before she delivered the knockout blows that attracted the fans to the comment section to confirm what Torrie Wilson already knows.

If I looked that good, everyday would be a beach day!

Sip champagne cause we thirstyyyy

Damn you look good!!! and no I don’t care how many bots respond

yaaaaaaaa bikini contest

Come back to WWE

Woman in Red...Class

A lot of boners on that beach

Double check Mommy

Torrie, you are still stunning

Absolutely stunning

Bikini hottie

still Hot

Go ahead and clear the runway for a safe landing at the age of 50. The wrestling legend has plenty left in the tank.