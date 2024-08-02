Tori Spelling Considers Taking Drastic Measures To Pay The Bills

With the college tuition of her five children staring her in the eyes, Tori Spelling is considering taking some drastic measures in order to fund those higher learning hopes and dreams.

The 51-year-old former 90210 star reportedly blew through her inheritance following the death of her legendary Hollywood producer, Aaron Spelling, in the early 2000s. She was then cut off from the rest of her dad's estimated $500 million fortune by her mother, Candy.

Add that to her ongoing divorce from her husband, Dean McDermott, and you have the perfect recipe for a famous actress making the move to OnlyFans. That's exactly what Tori is considering doing in order to pay for her kids' college.

She revealed the plans on her podcast, misSPELLING, which apparently isn't bringing in enough cash to put the kids through school. Her guest, William Shatner, was the one who mentioned the outrageous cost of furthering their education.

To which Tori replied, "I'm gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college."

Then, because Shatner is 93 and OnlyFans isn't on his radar at this point in his life, she had to explain what the subscription-based site is. She added, "So OnlyFans is a site I guess, originally, it was more women in the field - not sex workers - but along those lines, but now actresses do it."

Tori Spelling Taking Her Talents Behind A Paywall Doesn't Sound Crazy At All

Intrigued by Tori's answer, Shatner responded by saying, "When you say not sex workers, but along those lines, they're either are or they aren't. They're either putting out or they're not putting out. They're putting out, they're looking for sexual adventures - yes?"

It might not be on his radar, but he's still very much with it, as you can see. She clarified that it wasn't all people looking for sexual adventures. There are people, from comedians to chefs, doing much tamer work than what she is suggesting.

Tori mentioned that actresses are joining the site, then suggested how she might go about cashing in on some of her 90s 90210 fame. She told Shatner, "So if you're in a bikini or something revealing, if people subscribe, and they pay more, they can get, like, a shot of you with your breasts showing."

It's worked out nicely for other actresses in their 50s. Tori certainly seemed to pique the interest of one William Shatner. I don't know whether he would subscribe or not, but the exchange here between the two has people talking and will sell a subscription or two on its own.

If I'm being completely honest, I'm kind of surprised that she's not already on OnlyFans.