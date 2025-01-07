Topanga In Attendance At Netflix's Monday Night Raw Debut Sent Social Media Into A Frenzy

Do you remember Topanga Lawrence? Of course, you do. She was the childhood crush of many who grew up watching the 90s sitcom Boy Meets World.

The show was part of the prime-time TGIF lineup and turned Topanga into a household name.

Well, Danielle Fishel aka Topanga was in attendance last night during the WWE's Monday Night Raw debut on Netflix. The streaming service took note, as did the WWE.

Fishel and actor Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on the show, got some face time on camera, both in the crowd and during a backstage segment.

Netflix and the WWE weren’t the only ones who noted Topanga's appearance at the history-making event. Social media did as well.

I don’t know how Topanga's appearance didn’t make it into Gunz's good, bad, and ugly from the WWE's debut on Netflix, but she somehow missed a mention.

Topanga was trending on social media during Monday Night Raw on Netflix

I don’t blame him, he was focused on other aspects of the broadcast. I have to admit I didn’t watch much of the event on Netflix. I caught maybe a half an hour or so of it.

But I did see how it was unfolding on social media and the frenzy Topanga's appearance had stirred up thanks to Kay Adams, who was also in attendance and noticed the pop culture icon.

The 43-year-old actress had a great time at Raw and was aware that her appearance was trending on social media. Fishel shared on Instagram, "Went to the premiere of @wwe Raw on Netflix tonight to see a few of my favs (@cmpunk for life!) and had a truly epic time."

"Was cool to find myself and Will Friedle on the jumbotron only to later trend because the cameraman didn't recognize Will. 😂," she continued.

"Honestly, Will and I laughed about this the entire ride home and if you listen to @podmeetsworldshow, you get it. Thank you WWE (Zach, you the best) and @netflix for having us. Thank you, as always, for my hair and makeup @_hairbylaurie and @julie4makeup."

What a start to 2025 for Topanga. Who saw that coming? Is there any chance that anyone thought she was going to be trending on Twitter on a random Monday night in January? I doubt it, yet she did.

Topanga might be back.