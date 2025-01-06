Ohio State Can't Run From Loss To Michigan, Even On Netflix Debut Of WWE RAW

So you thought that Roman Reigns, CM Punk or John Cena would be the only ones taking a few shots during WWE's Netflix debut on Monday night? Nope, it seems college football rivalries will go just about anywhere, as Ohio State fans found out tonight.

While the Buckeyes prepare for a massive game against Texas on Friday night in the college football playoff at the Cotton Bowl, it was in Los Angeles where we saw the most trash talk, this time in the form of a sign in the crowd.

Coming off their fourth straight loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes having dusted themselves off in the college football playoff, destroying Tennessee and Oregon in the opening rounds. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are over the loss to the Wolverines, no matter how far they advance in the postseason.

So, if you were a fan of the Buckeyes, and tuned into the WWE debut on Netflix, you most likely were perplexed by a sign that was front and center on RAW.

Michigan Fan Gloats About Fourth-Straight Win Over Ohio State On WWE

The Wolverines stunned Ohio State in the final game of the 2024 regular season, which sent Penn State to the Big Ten title game and left Buckeye fans calling for the firing of Ryan Day. It's even worse when you see a random fan on a show that's holding a sign that says ‘1864 days since OSU beat Michigan’.

I'm sure the sting of that loss on the final weekend of November is something that will stick with Ohio State fans until they get another chance to beat the Wolverines next season.

But I'd imagine winning a national championship in two weeks will certainly change how Ohio State fans looked at the 2024 season.

Well, I sure hope so.