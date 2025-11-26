There's A Top Gun Thrill Ride Coming, And I Already Feel Motion Sick

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the few movies of the post-COVID era to become a legitimate blockbuster. It was fun, entertaining, and didn't preach at you, which is more than a lot of other movies can claim to have achieved.

So, it was only a matter of time before the franchise got the thrill ride treatment, and it sounds like it's happening in the next couple of years.

Advent Allen Entertainment has announced plans to partner with ride developer Simtec Systems GmbH to create something called Top Gun Las Vegas.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Simtec Systems and their brilliant team of engineers and designers to bring this extraordinary vision to life," Advent Alllen co-founder Mark Advent said in a press release.

"Selecting the right partner for one of Top Gun Las Vegas' signature attractions was a pivotal decision. Simtec's unparalleled expertise perfectly complements our mission to create an entertainment experience that pushes boundaries and captivates ride-goers worldwide."

The experience is being described as a "high-performance flight-themed thrill ride fusing cinematic storytelling, precision motion technology," and is slated to open in Sin City in 2028.

Plans are already being tossed around for a second location in the theme park capital of the world, Orlando, Florida.

This sounds cool… but I already feel like I'm going to puke.

READ: 'TOP GUN 3' DIRECTOR CONFIRMS MAVERICK GETS 'ONE LAST RIDE'

Those motion simulator rides always make me queasy. And if that thing is going to spin and try to recreate the feeling of the massive G-forces experienced by fighter pilots, then I pity whoever has to mop up the inside of the ride.

There will be a ton of people on that ride who wind up getting a chance to see their buffet dinner a second time.

Still, I'm always down for stuff like this once, even if I know it's going to make me hurl, so sign me up and call me Goose…

…Wait, not Goose.