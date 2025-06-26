'Top Gun 3' Director Confirms Maverick Gets 'One Last Ride'

Just when you count him out, Maverick is back.

After months of hardly any new information whatsoever on the next Top Gun movie, director Joseph Kosinski has (sort of) revealed what fans will see in what is expected to be the final installment of Tom Cruise's role in the movie franchise.

"I think we've found a way to do it, not only in the scale of what we're proposing, but the idea itself of the story we're telling. We're thinking much bigger than… It's a really existential crisis that Maverick has in this, and it's much bigger than himself… I'm trying to describe it without giving anything away. It's an existential question that Maverick has to deal with, that would make Maverick feel small, I think, as a movie, compared to what we're talking about," Kosinski told GQ Magazine.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK STARS EXPECTED TO BE ON BOARD

And as far as Cruise's role specifically? Kosinski says that they've brought on F1 writer Ehren Kruger, who is currently working on what will be Maverick's final fighter jet ride in the sky.

"Yeah, there's still more story to tell for him. There's one last ride. So we're working on it now. Ehren Kruger, who wrote F1, is writing the script. Like all things, it takes a while to work things out."

As ScreenRant notably mentions, Kosinski never says that "Top Gun 3" will be the final film of the franchise, just Cruise's role in it. With "Top Gun: Maverick" sequel stars like Miles Teller and Glen Powell expected to return for the third film should it officially get the go-ahead, the 62-year-old Cruise could very well pass on the TG legacy to the next generation.

Personally, I think making another "Top Gun" is a mistake, although I'm sure it will do numbers at the box office. "Top Gun: Maverick" was perfect in how it ended and there really didn't need to be another one, let alone potentially even more after that. However, "Maverick" did over $1.4 billion worldwide, so it seems like there's no way that the studio is going to pass up the opportunity for that kind of revenue.

As far as additional movies after the trilogy? Please, no.

We don't need "Top Gun" becoming the new "Fast and Furious" franchise, which currently has 10 movies in it. Still, you can be sure that I'll at least check out "Top Gun 3" just out of sheer curiosity.

