Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Calendar Shoot

I didn't set out today to be on the hot 50-something-year-old woman beat, but that's what the universe presented me with on this Friday in mid-August. Credit to me for not backing away.

First Sofia Vergara, 52, talks about wrapping her body to contain her butt jiggle, and now Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi, 53, is leaving little to the imagination for a calendar shoot. A couple of topics that just have to be covered.

Padma is following up on her heroics of launching a lingerie line for those with larger cup sizes, by appearing in Pirelli's annual calendar. She doesn't have much on in the behind the scenes content she shared from what she is calling a bucket list item for herself.

"A while ago you may remember I went to Miami for a secret project. Well I can finally reveal that it was to SHOOT THE PIRELLI CALENDAR!! I was so happy to be reunited with the amazing @ethanjamesgreen who I love working with," she said in the caption of the behind the scenes content she shared on Instagram.

"The @pirelli calendar is iconic and when I was modeling in Italy in the 90s I’d always wondered what it would be like to be photographed for it. I can’t believe I finally got to tick off a major bucket list item for the 25-year-old me. Better late than never!!!"

Padma Lakshmi brings the behind the scenes and more

"Thank you Pirelli for making a dream come true and thank you to the amazing glam team: @tonnegood , @fulviafarolfi , @lucas.a.wilson for making me feel not only safe and cared for, but also beautiful, womanly and totally at home in my own skin," Padma continued.

"I’m glad I waited until now to do it because I appreciate it so much more. Ladies don’t let anyone ever tell you it’s too late. Your best life and work could just be ahead of you. It’s how I’ve been feeling lately and I hope the same for you."

I think you know where this is headed. It's your lucky day. Not only do we get a behind the scenes look at her putting in the work for the calendar, but we get to offer up our congratulations at the same time.

Now that's a welcome surprise. Congratulations to Padma for being able to cross this major bucket list item off. To think some don't even have a bucket list. What a waste.