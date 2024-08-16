Sofia Vergara Wraps Her Body For 'Griselda' To Contain Her Jiggle & Curves

Sofia Vergara was happy to lend her acting skills to her role as Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the Netflix miniseries Griselda. But she wasn't about to bring her curves to the role.

So she did what she had to do to hide those curves. There wasn't about to be any wiggling or jiggling from Griselda during the miniseries whatsoever. If that meant breaking out the body wrap, that's what had to be done.

Vergara is saving her curves for America's Got Talent and her other acting roles. She told Variety, "I didn’t want the bouncing that is natural for Latin women to show. I would have to wrap myself so that my butt wouldn’t jiggle."

She then had to cover up her boobs. Griselda wasn't going to be taking advantage of them either. She added, "I had to wear a really bad bra. I had to cover my arms, because I have very skinny arms, and you don’t look threatening when you have this stupid little arm."

The 53-year-old said Griselda had her own kind of sex appeal and that she needed to portray that without any assist from her own gifts. She said of the drug lord, "She was maybe not a Barbie doll, but the real Griselda Blanco had something."

Griselda isn't benefiting from any of Sofia Vergara's natural gifts

Bottom line, don't tune into the miniseries expecting to see the Sofia Vergara that you've grown to love. She's not going to be there. A body-wrapped version of her with hours of makeup and a bad bra will be.

If Charlize Theron can pull off Aileen Wuornos, anyone can transform themselves to play a much uglier character than they really are. That's what we have going on here.

It's not an ideal situation to bottle up the jiggle, but that's what the role called for. So don't tune in and start complaining when the series hits Netflix. Vergara, the pro that she is, is giving you plenty of advanced warning.