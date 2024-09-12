Tony Romo's Golf Shorts Have Purists Declaring He's A 'Bum'

What the hell was Tony Romo wearing during his appearance on Bryson DeChambeau's "Break 50" series?

Are those basketball shorts? Are they swim trunks? Are they golf shorts at all? Does he wear those while he's laying around watching Thursday Night Football?

And why is that shirt the same color as the shorts? Do we buy the shirt and shorts as a combo on Amazon Essentials?

I'm not the one asking these questions. Those shorts look incredibly comfortable. Tony and Bryson aren't golfing at some $40 local track. This has to be a country club. He got those shorts past the starter.

"Tony play in his pajamas?!? My goodness pal," one Instagram observer noted after DeChambeau dropped news that he and Tony shot a 22-under 50.

"Out there rockin that Adam Sandler Salvation Army shopping vibes maybe I’ll give it a try 🤣 Whatever it takes to make more birdies!" the golf fashion analyst added.

Arguments are currently breaking out on the post as grown men try to figure out if it's OK to analyze Romo's shorts.

"What does the commenter’s profile pic have to do with Romo looking like he took a dump in some gym shorts from 1994 lol," some guy named MattyDee1980 chimed in as golf guys started fighting over the shorts.

It was more of the same over on Twitter. Trust me, this is the stuff guys talk about in text groups. You're damn right Romo's golf attire matters.

"The whole outfit is slightly different shades of the same blue color plus the Skechers. Gah! Total dweeb," Tour Junkies tweeted.

While the golf purists were furious, there's an underlying believe that we've entered a new age of fashion and unless something changes fast, we're heading for dark times.

"One of the pastors at my church wore jeans and a hat last week in church. The art of dressing nicely as to not offend society has died. Walmart culture has leached into the mega millionaire class," a guy named Perry wrote.

Should Tony Romo be roasted for his golf attire? You make the call. Let me know.

