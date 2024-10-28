Tony Romo Blasted For His Suggestion Before Washington Hail Mary

The Tony Romo defenders are out this morning for his performance during the Bears-Redskins game, but they're clearly glossing over a very important Romo suggestion just before Washington won that game.

While Romo defenders are gloating over their boy calling for the Redskins to throw a quick 8-10 yard out pattern with :06 on the clock, which they did and were successful pulling off the play, Romo followed up that suggestion by saying quarterback Jayden Daniels should be replaced on the final play with Marcus Mariota, who hadn't thrown a ball all game.

"I might bring in Mariota because [Daniels] ball doesn't have quite the velocity he's had in previous weeks because of the rib injury," Romo says just before Daniels launches a ball 65 yards to the 1 or 2-yard line where it's tipped up in the air and into the arms of Noah Brown for the miracle 18-15 victory.

Daniels had thrown the ball 37 times before Romo said this.

Bring in Mariota? What game was Romo watching?

You hear Jim Nantz at the end say that Daniels didn't seem to have problems on two previous deep balls in the game, especially on the one in the first quarter when Daniels launched a ball 50 yards in the air to Terry McLaurin.

Here' the play Romo seems to have forgotten:

But…but…but…Tony was soooooo right about throwing a short pass out of bounds before the Hail Mary!

Yes, the Redskins ran the exact play that Tony drew up with :06 on the clock as the Bears were guarding the two-yard line. Now, it doesn't take a rocket scientist making $180 million to know that Daniels couldn't get the ball to the end zone with the line of scrimmage at the Washington 35.

Daniels needed 10-14 yards.

Tony says it.

The Bears were giving it up.

Daniels executes it.

Tony comes off as a genius when the Bears were LITERALLY telling them to take it.

Here's what's very interesting about that final Hail Mary play:

Daniels throws the ball from the 35 where the :06 line of scrimmage was at.

HE DIDN'T EVEN USE THE EXTRA YARDAGE THAT ROMO SAID HE NEEDED!

He could've launched the Hail Mary all the way up at the Washington 48 where the line of scrimmage was at.

But…but…but…he doesn't have the arm strength! He threw it from the 35 to the goal line. In other words, Daniels had enough arm strength to throw the ball out of the end zone from the 45.

Do better, Romo.