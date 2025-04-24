Woke Democrat Humiliates Himself With Football Throw, Gets Hilariously Roasted: WATCH

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers might never want to try to throw a football again.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday night in Green Bay, and there's certainly a lot of buzz about what's going to happen at Lambeau Field over the coming days.

A lot of fans are flooding in, young men will become millionaires in the first round and dreams will come true.

The Wisconsin Governor also appears excited, but managed to embarrass himself in the process.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers embarrassed himself with a pathetic football throw. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Tony Evers doesn't know how to throw a football.

Evers posted a video Wednesday night to hype up the draft in his home state. It's understandable. Hosting the draft is a pretty big deal.

However, he decided it was necessary for him to put his arm on display….and it didn't go well. I've seen young children throw a football in a more impressive fashion. He almost threw it like he was scared of the ball.

Give his pathetic throwing skills a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for people to start roasting Evers.

I would love to know who cooked this post up and thought it would make Evers look good. I'm not saying I have the world's most impressive arm, but at least I know not to drop tape that makes it look like I'm not athletic at all.

What's something you never want to be online? Completely cringe, and that's exactly what Evers did here. He went full cringe.

Tough, tough look for the Wisconsin Governor.

Tony Evers embarrassed himself with a video throwing a football, and the internet reacted with plenty of jokes. (Photo by Melina Mara - Pool/Getty Images)

What do you think of Evers' little stunt? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

