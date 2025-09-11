Tomi Lahren Remembers Charlie Kirk, Never Forget The Game For New York After 9/11 & Never Lose Your Humanity

It's already been said, but I'll say it again: If you're celebrating a kill shot to a political enemy, you're in a very dark spot and you need deep help

I seem to remember writing a very similar sentence when Trump was shot at and people I know were celebrating a near assassination. On Wednesday, those same people were cheering again as Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Why not unfriend those people? Why not eliminate them from my life? Because I need to see it to remind myself what I cannot become.

It's a reminder to not be like Matthew Dowd on MSNBC. Dowd inferred, without saying it directly, that Kirk, a father of two young children, deserved to be assassinated by inviting it.

"I always go back to: Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which lead to hateful actions," Dowd said on live TV.

Dowd, MSNBC claims, has been fired.

Honestly, I wish he wasn't fired just yet. They should've given him time to double down. Triple down.

Dowd showed us, just like my Facebook friends, who he really is and what the message really is from these lunatics who cheered for the assassination. It shows just how fragile they are. It shows how broken one is when watching blood shooting out like a geyser is a high point in their lives.

Dowd's not alone in this. There were plenty of others and OutKick will be watching for the pathetic cheerleading of murder.

Like Kirk tweeted in 2016, "You can tell a lot about a person by how they react when someone dies."

Yes, we will get back to normal programming around here on Friday, but today is a chance to pump the brakes, think about life and how we want to go about the years we have left.

And to think it's also 9/11.

Nope, I didn't forget. I'll probably do the same thing I've done for a decade-plus. I'll sit down later tonight when the kids go to bed and I'll watch the 9/11 documentaries on the History Channel or whatever channel those are on.

No matter how many times I watch those documentaries, it feels like every single time is the first time.

I expect tonight will be no different.

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

I’m so sad & mad about Charlie Kirk that I’m just drinkin my way through it tonite. This "Squeeze Play" sorta MLB red zone on ESPN2 tonite should be on every night.

In honor of Charlie Kirk, healthy debate and having a different viewpoint, I want to get one lighthearted email in here today so we all remember that this is Screencaps and tomorrow is a new day

— Hans in Southern Utah would like a word with John C. who went after Mike N. for his tailgating:

I have no dog in this fight as I don't tailgate, don't know Mike N or John C but bragging about how great of a tailgater you are while drinking that watery piss Michelob Ultra is absurd. Drink a real beer man!

Scorebugs, fans wearing jerseys in public and the best bottled beer

— Wyn in Colorado writes:

Apologies if I’ve missed it mentioned, but apparently many of the readers/emailers do not watch NFL Redzone.



As you know, they put their own bug on the bottom of the screen and I made a comment on Sunday that CBS needs to move theirs up a little because it’s covered by the Redzone bug. For all the complaints Fox is getting theirs is actually in a good spot relative to the Redzone scorebug.



Quick note on seeing Hutchinson at your local Costco. Long time, readers of Screencaps remember the days when there were more posts of "players" in the jerseys out in public…bring that back.



PS: The State of Colorado needs its own version of Allie Rae supporting local teams.



PPS: Banquet is the best beer that’s better in a bottled compared to a can.

Screencaps reader nearly hit it big investing in Magic The Gathering cards

On Wednesday, I asked if there were any readers who have Pokemon cards in their investment portfolio.

— Brendan formerly from F'ville tells me:

I never really got into Pokemon (it was a bit after my time), but some of your other nerdy readers may remember or still play a fantasy collectible card game called Magic: The Gathering. Anyway, the Holy Grail/T206 Honus Wagner card of Magic: The Gathering is the Black Lotus card.

I fell in with a group of dorks from my high school who used to play Magic every day during lunch. I proceeded to get really into the game in the mid 90s and so did my younger brother (due to my influence). We knew of a kid in our neighborhood who was selling an excellent condition Beta Edition Black Lotus and was asking $200. I kind of told my circle of dorks that I had a Black Lotus, and one of them immediately offered to buy the card from me for $300.

My brother and I tried to get our dad to loan us $200 to buy the card, and we even offered to pay him back with interest within a week of making the loan. I thought our dad would be impressed by the little arbitrage operation we had set up for ourselves. But Warren Buffet he is not, and he proceeded to give us a dad lecture along the lines of "there is no free lunch in this world; everything worthwhile in this world comes from from hard work, and he'd be damned if he was going to raise a couple of Wall Street arbitrageurs who think they can make something out of nothing."

My dad offered us a deal: help him reroof the barn on our ranch over spring break and he'd pay us $100 each (that was real money for a 15 and 13 year old in 1996). We reroofed that barn with our dad in the hot sun (it's still the hardest physical labor I've ever undertaken and to this day I can remember the blisters on our hands from scraping off the asphalt shingles and the yells of "damn it" from my dad when the tar paper we layed wasn't straight and flush) and got our $200.

We made the two transactions when school started again after spring break, and my brother and I walked away with a cool $150 each. I can't even remember what we did with the money. The kicker is that particular Black Lotus card now sells (conservatively) for $20,000. That's a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for a 29 year investment (1996-2025)--better than Home Depot stock, but not quite as good as Microsoft stock, over the same time period.

This morning in Gulf Shores, Alabama

######################

That is it for this beautiful sunny day. We're going to keep rolling around here. Today might look different across the site, but believe me when I say the foot is hammering down on the gas.

It's time to get our asses in gear.

You do the same.

