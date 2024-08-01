Tom Cruise Reportedly Will Perform A Stunt During Olympic Closing Ceremony

There's been a lot of buzz about the opening ceremony at the Summer Olympics in Paris — much of it on the negative side, and deservedly so — but it's kind of tapered off a little bit, so how about we shift our focus to the closing ceremony because there's an interesting report that suggests that it will feature a nice dose of blockbuster flavor.

TMZ Sports is reporting that movie star and guy who pumps his arms way too fast when he runs Tom Cruise is planning some type of stunt spectacular for the closing ceremony. It will help pass the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles, which will host the next iteration of the Summer Games in 2028.

That makes sense, he's been spotted at the Games, but what could he have up his sleeve?

A source told the outlet that Cruise will repel from the top of the Stade de France with the Olympic flag. Then there will reportedly be a pre-recorded bit that will show Cruise flying from Paris to Los Angeles (that better be in a fighter jet, by the way. You don't book Tom Cruise and make him fly in anything else) where he will parachute — with the Olympic flag, mind you — to the Hollywood sign, a sequence that was shot earlier this year, and went unnoticed somehow.

That's how insane LA can be. An over-60 Scientologist parachutes down to one of the city's most iconic landmarks and no one even notices because they're too busy dodging homeless encampments and puddles of pee.

Of course, that's just the report, but I can't think of a more Hollywood way to hand the flag over to LA unless they developed some kind of "Olympic Cinematic Universe" and then ran it into the ground until people stopped caring.

Anyway, this got me thinking about what the opening ceremony could be like in 2028, and I'm sure they'll lean hard into LA's film history. There were even allusions to France's film history in this year's ceremony too.

But, I wonder if organizers will learn from the things that caused a headache for France.

I'm not holding my breath for that, but we can all hope.