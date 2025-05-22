Tom Cruise Drops An Oscar-Worthy Popcorn-Eating Performance

You sometimes here people say that Tom Cruise is one of the last remaining true movie stars and, while that sounds like hyperbole, I think there's truth to it, and you're about to see why.

Cruise is currently promoting what I believe is the 32nd or 33rd film in the Mission: Impossible film series. Actually, at this point, there may be more Mission: Impossible films than there were episodes of the Mission: Impossible TV series starring the late Peter Graves.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

So, at what sure looks to be a some kind of premiere for the film, Cruise was on hand and absolutely annihilating a carton of popcorn.

But he did it in a way that was scene-stealing.

Good lord, I don't think I've ever seen a man make love to popcorn… except that one time.

Just look at that. I mean, I know you already are because it's almost impossible to look away. The intensity with which Cruise is stuffing puffed kernels of Orville Redenbacher's gourmet popping corn or whatever brand that is into his food hole is nothing short of mesmerizing.

So, it makes sense that whenever the name Tom Cruise gets slapped on a marquee, people throw their wallets at it.

Also, it made me happy to see that even Tom Cruise can't eat popcorn with out dropping a bunch of pieces. I was at a movie like a week ago and it was pissing me off how I dropped like half a dozen pieces on my shirt now matter how hard I tried not scarf my $10 bag of popcorn down like an animal. I feel like I could use tweezers to pick up individual pieces and I'd still wind up with a couple of them in my shirt pocket.

But Tom Cruise has the same issue, and he gets to date Ana de Armas and be the King of Scientology to whatever, so there's hope for the rest of us!