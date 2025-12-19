Tom Cruise Resurfaces In Wildly Bizarre And Strange Movie Preview: WATCH

Tom Cruise is back, and his new movie "Digger" looks very weird.

Basic info:

Plot: A comedy of catastrophic proportions.

Cast: Tom Cruise, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg and Emma D'Arcy

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Release date: October 2026

First preview released for Tom Cruise's new movie "Digger."

As you can see from the plot details above, there isn't much known at all about "Digger." The plot details are incredibly sparse.

The first preview for the film is out…….and it sure is something to behold. It mostly features Tom Cruise dancing with a shovel.

You can watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This movie might be good. In fact, I'd be surprised if it weren't because we all know Tom Cruise is a great actor. We'll find out in October 2026, but can I make a simple point for everyone?

Why is Tom Cruise making any movie other than "Top Gun 3"?

I think I can speak for everyone when I say that the world would love another "Top Gun" movie. "Top Gun: Maverick" saved the film industry as it pulled out of the COVID era.

Forget the artsy films. Give me Tom Cruise in a fighter jet blowing up rival jets. That's what the people want, and we won't be satisfied until we see more dogfights in the sky.

Until then, I guess people will have to dive into whatever else Cruise is up to. For now, that's "Digger" and its mysterious and bizarre preview. We'll find out what it's all about in October 2026. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.