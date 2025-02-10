Tom Brady Rocks Outrageous Gold Watch That Likely Costs More Than Your House

Tom Brady kept things tame and classic when it came to his wardrobe for his Super Bowl broadcasting debut by opting for a gray suit, white shirt, and black tie in New Orleans on Sunday. He did opt for a not-so-subtle gold watch to go along with it, however, and the price tag certainly matched just how flashy the timepiece was.

It turns out that the watch was done by famed jeweler Jacob & Co. and featured a whopping 338 baguette and rose-cut yellow sapphires bringing the grand total to almost 49 carats. The price tag? A cool $740,000.

Brady was quite literally wearing a house, a very nice house at that, on his wrist during Super Bowl LIX.

"Tom Brady is the epitome of excellence, both on and off the field," Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob & Co. said in a press release.

"The Caviar Tourbillon embodies the precision, luxury and innovation that define Jacob & Co. We’re honored to have him represent the artistry and craftsmanship behind every piece we create," he continued.

Brady actually wore a different watch from the same company during pregame festivities on FOX before throwing on the timepiece that is worth nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.

The 47-year-old has long been a watch collector, as many incredibly wealthy people are, but reportedly sold many of his timepieces at the end of last year for a total of nearly $5 million. The most expensive watch he sold was his Rolex Daytona Paul Newman ‘John Player Special,' which went for $1.4 million.

Brady has a net worth of more than $300 million and earned more than $330 million on the field throughout his NFL career.