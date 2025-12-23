Toilet Rats Invade Seattle, But Public Health Has Nifty Guide To Deal With Them

I'd like to formally welcome toilet rats to my list of big fears...

The world is a scary place as it is, so the last thing I need is more horrifying nonsense to add to the list. But then here come toilet rats, penciling themselves in between seaweed touching my foot while swimming in a lake, and escaped mental patients wielding rusty machetes.

Well, at least I don't live in Seattle…

The Seattle area has apparently been getting hit with some heavy rain — which I thought we just always assumed — and it was bad enough that the folks at the Seattle & King Public Health had to release some steps on how to deal with toilet rats.

It seems that with enough flooding, rats can get washed into sewer systems and from there, they wind up in unsuspecting people's commodes.

Imagine popping the lid open with the funny papers under your arm and seeing two beady eyes and a pair of buck teeth staring back at you.

At least if you were having trouble getting things moving, problem solved.

But there would still be the matter of the rodent doing the backstroke in your porcelain throne.

This is what the public health folks say you should do…

Here are the steps:

Stay calm: Yeah, fat chance. Close the lid and flush: I'd argue that this should be step one, but they didn't ask me. Get a bottle of dish soap: this hardly seems to be the time for dishwashing The soap makes the rat slide down the plumbing: Ohhhhhh…. *Unloads a bottle of dish soap into all toilets despite living in Florida* If the rat doesn't flush, call pest control and set a trap: Whoa, whoa, whoa. Imagine an unflushable rat in your toilet. Nightmare fuel.

Hmm… I think they missed a step. Where is the part where you put your house on the market and move as far away as possible?

That's a step I would add somewhere between "Stay Calm" and the initial flush.

Godspeed to those of you in the PNW.

Antifa taking over parts of town and now toilet rats… kind of the same thing though if you think about it.