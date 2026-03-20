'Today' Host Asks Actress Anya Taylor-Joy One Of The Most Bizarre Questions Ever

If you were ever curious about the link between Princess Peach and Joni Mitchell, you'll want to pay attention.

Interviewing people isn't as easy as it seems, but then there are times when the question is so bad and/or nonsensical that it deserves to be ridiculed.

This week, actress Anya Taylor-Joy joined "The Today Show" to promote the new movie "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie."

First of all, how much promotion does one of the biggest video game franchises in the world actually need? I feel like a Mario movie that people can take their kids to kind of promotes itself.

I mean, one tweet that's like, "Hey, folks; we've got a new Mario movie coming out on Friday," should get enough butts in seats to crack a billion dollars internationally.

Plus, what is there to ask Anya Taylor-Joy about this? It's not like she has any fun on-set stories about bumping into Bowser in catering or Mario pranking Luigi until he cries.

No, she just hopped into a recording studio for a few hours, pretended to be Princess Peach, and then waited for her check to clear.

So, "Today's" Craig Melvin was handed an interview that isn't exactly easy as far as making it interesting is concerned. However, he still went out there and asked one of the most bizarre questions I've ever heard.

"You're rumored to be playing Joni Mitchell," he said. "Speaking of through-lines here. One of the arguably most singular women in music over the last generation or so. Princess Peach, one of the most iconic women in gaming history. What's the connection there?"

…What's the connection? Between Princess Peach and Joni Mitchell?!

Taylor-Joy did manage to field this one and dropped a top-notch pretentious actor answer.

"What's the connection between Joni and Princess Peach?" Taylor-Joy replied. "They're both singular. You can't touch them. They're in a league of their own."

Yes. You can't touch the character that serves as the MacGuffin in most Super Mario games…

To Melvin's credit, he was a good sport about his question confusing the hell out of everyone: