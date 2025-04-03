Netflix Drops Hilarious Preview For New Season Of Shane Gillis' Non-Woke Comedy: WATCH

Shane Gillis appears to be keeping the momentum going with "Tires."

Season one of the non-woke comedy dropped on Netflix in May 2024, and it was a perfect example of what comedy should be at its best.

The show about a tires/car body shop was wildly offensive at times, incredibly hilarious and Gillis crushed it. The man is ridiculously talented.

Now, fans are ready to dive into season two.

Netflix releases new look at season two of "Tires."

Netflix dropped another look at the new season for fans Tuesday, and it's clear viewers of the first season are absolutely not going to be disappointed by what comes next.

The preview even features Gillis in those clown glasses that the worst person you know loves wearing.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As I've said many times before, the world needs great comedy. At a minimum, we have to defend the attempt to be funny.

No topics should be off-limits. None. Not a single one. That's the energy "Tires" has, and that's why season one included a hilarious Jeffrey Epstein bit.

The more comedy the better, and "Tires" is helping get the job done. It's not in the same vein as "The Righteous Gemstones." It's more of a dryer, situational comedy.

Gillis' ability to make just about every situation wildly awkward is why fans love him so much. There's an abundance of those moments in "Tires."

You can catch season two of "Tires" on Netflix starting June 5th. I'll definitely be watching. Are you a fan? Let me know what you think of Gillis' show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.