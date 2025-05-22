Netflix Drops Hilarious Preview For Non-Woke Comedy Starring A-List Comedian: WATCH

A full trailer is out for season two of "Tires" on Netflix.

Basic info:

Streaming site: Netflix

Plot: Created by McKeever, Steve Gerben, and Shane Gillis –– this season of Tires takes us back to Valley Forge Automotive, where after the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will (Steve Gerben) and Shane (Shane Gillis) rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business.

Cast: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Andrew Schulz and Stavros Halkias

Release date: June 5, 2025

Netflix releases trailer for "Tires" season two.

"Tires" was an immediate hit on Netflix when season one premiered in 2024. The non-woke comedy series is led by Shane Gillis - one of the best comedians in the world.

Gillis is a force to be reckoned with in the comedy world, and that was on full display with the first season about a dysfunctional family running an auto-body shop. Instead of being vanilla, the comedy was edgy and hilarious.

How many shows would be willing to crack jokes about Jeffrey Epstein?

Well, season two arrives June 5th, and it looks like fans, once again, are in for a very entertaining and fun ride with Gillis, judging from the preview.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As I often say, people are craving great comedy and entertainment. There was a time when comedy felt like it was dead.

Wokeness was to blame. People were terrified of offending all the woke snowflakes. Fortunately, it appears that era is in its final dying moments.

The boys are back and rolling. Gillis deserves a lot of credit. The woke mob tried to cancel him over jokes, and it cost him his job on "Saturday Night Live" before appearing in a single episode.

Instead of bending the knee, he came roaring back bigger and better than ever. The man is absolutely hilarious, and he's also incredibly intelligent.

You can watch season two of "Tires" starting June 5th. I'll definitely be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.