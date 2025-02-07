Heated Las Vegas Debate Erupts Over Very Simple Topic

How important is tipping in Las Vegas?

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Las Vegas, and I've never once been to the city without having a blast. Hogs & Heifers, Stage Door and (working class) high limit blackjack rooms are where you'll find me.

You can read about my latest crazy trip here.

*READ: Porn Stars, Chaos And A Serious Injury In Las Vegas*

Las Vegas tipping debate goes viral.

A major part of Las Vegas is the fact most people are paid with tips. It's a huge part of the city. Whether it's servers, bartenders, dealers or someone else, tips drive the city.

That led to a tweet from Jacob Orth - a very popular Vegas vlogger - asking people if they agree or disagree that you have to tip in order to have a solid time in Sin City.

Check out some of the responses below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Agreed but it's complicated. At a restaurant you don't tip til after the service is provided so if service is bad it's not because you didn't tip well you didn't even get there yet. It's because maybe the last person didn't and/or the staff are already overworked and underpaid.

I see a lot of complaining about tips either at restaurants or after a big win. "Somebody won 10000.00 and only tipped 100.00". When that same person is asked "Well how much should they tip?" they never give a straight answer...they just complain. That is part of the problem.

Not sure but I tip well

Give me service then I’ll tip.

It’s funny, corporations have raised prices so much people don’t want to tip. Also, service has gone so far downhill, people don’t want to tip. People want a tip before doing any work or for just turning a computer around. Then people say, stay home if you don’t tip, well, most locals don’t go to the strip, so we do. Are you telling the tourist to stay home? Great business model!

Best thing to do is to do the job the best you can as polite as possible and don’t expect a tip but be appreciative when you do get the tip.

Tip accordingly- or stay home!

$5 bill to the door man gets you out of long cab lines. $5 Tip to your taxi driver who waited 40 minutes to take you .75miles down the road to "eat dinner in a fancy restaurant." no need to tip starbucks, mcdonalds or any one else who puts your "goods" in a bag. ''Take care of those who take care of you'' Stop using debit for everything. It's not good for your overall spending habits. " We know a few things because we've seen a few things." - JK Simmons / Progressive

I tip heavy but can definitely understand why percentage tipping seems ridiculous when drinks are going from $10 to $20 to $30 to $40 at a rapid pace.

Like it or not, it is the reality of Vegas.

Disagree. The tip usually comes after a service is provided. If they don't provide at least a minimum of decent service it should be reflected in their tip. I usually tip generously, but I have my limits when it comes to bad service.

Agree, Green Chip up front for any service and watch the service shine. Money talks and BS walks.

I have a simple policy. Sh*t service = sh*t tip. Great service = outsized large tip.

Nope. The tip is based on the service. Also, servers in Las Vegas get over minimum wage regardless if they get tips, which is why most servers don't care about tips for good service.

I remember when taking care of people could move mountains. In today’s Vegas, I have no idea. In the local joints, maybe. But the Strip, I wouldn’t think so.

I tip 5 dollars a drink when I am playing… still find the service so much worse in Vegas now than ever before. So I don’t think it’s always about the tip? Under staffed to save money seems more appropriate.

The operative word here is "Properly". Traditionally, tipping is based on % of sale, but when a 20% tip equates to more $$ than the value of the goods themselves, percentage tipping does become a questionable tradition.

I think great service should come from anyone who accepted the job to begin with. I tip because you’ve held on to those standards you’ve agreed. I don’t tip because you’re simply alive or because it’s a way for your business to get me to pay for their help.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Let me go ahead and settle this debate for everyone. Yes, you should absolutely be tipping in Las Vegas. There's no reason not to.

None.

If you want to have a great time in Las Vegas, then you need to take care of the people who are taking care of you. It's that simple.

Be great with your bartenders and dealers, and I can promise they'll be great too. Plus, you feel like a rock star when you toss a bartender a nice tip after you and your boys come off the tables.

These are all people who also directly impact your experience. They want you to have a great time in Las Vegas. They want you to be in a good mood willing to spend money.

That's kind of the entire point.

What do you think of the Vegas tipping debate? Make sure to let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Also, do yourself a favor and 100% go to Hogs & Heifers when you're in town. Just don't go unless you're ready to cut it up with the most renegade people you'll meet in Sin City. Thank me later.