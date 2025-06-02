With Tinder Implementing Height Filter, Is Weight Filter Just Around The Corner?

What filters would you like to see implemented in the future?

Short kings everywhere were dealt a crushing blow this past weekend, as the popular dating app Tinder rolled out a new filter allowing women to pick and choose their men based on how they measure up.

No, not in that way, you pervs (although that's probably next on the list).

Now, listen, I'm a married man and haven't been on dating apps for over half a decade, but someone has to stand up for the sub-6-foot crowd!

It is rather interesting that we are introducing height filters to the masses, while filters for other physical characteristics, like weight – something you can actually control – remain too taboo to be even uttered in more than a hushed tone, lest the body-positivity crowd finds out where you work and gets you fired.

I get it, people have preferences.

I'm a leggy 5-foot-10 (6 feet in cowboy boots, I swear), so it's not like I'm Mr. Tall, Dark, and Handsome. If I had a dog in the fight, I wouldn't exactly be in favor of the height filter being used on me, but all is fair in love and dating apps, I suppose.

Some (most) women enjoy their men a little on the taller side. That's all fine and dandy.

But can we at least level the playing field a little?

If Stacy wants a man who's 6-2 making six-figures, surely Chad can set his preferences to "girls who can fit into a size 5 dress."

However, as one of my coworkers astutely pointed out, weight filters can be a tricky tactic.

Someone who weighs 150 pounds and is 5-1 is going to look a lot different from someone who weighs that same 150 at 5-8.

Or, as she so eloquently opined, "Donald Trump and Derrick Henry might both weigh 240 (allegedly) but those ... those are not the same."

It's not a perfect system, but it's a start.

But why stop at weight? Let's really revolutionize the dating app game!

Why not have an eye color, shoe size, or even an income filter?

What do you think? Is a height filter out of bounds? What filters would you like to see implemented in the future?

Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com. This married 32-year-old wants to live vicariously through you crazy Tinder-ers!