Timber Temptation Natalie Cranks Out Elite Woodworking Content, Hannah White's At Sea & Schlittler Dominated

Holy Schlitt!

On Thursday night in the Bronx it was all Cam Schlittler and the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox never had a chance. They spread around five hits on the night but put up a big fat goose egg in the only column that matters.

Schlittler was dominant. The 24-year-old rookie right-hander went eight shutout innings, didn't walk a single batter while striking out 12.

According to the nerds, "He is the first pitcher in baseball history to go eight innings, walk none and punch out 12 in a postseason game."

Talk about letting them drag on the ground in your first postseason start. I knew he was good heading into this one, but I didn’t have a clue what to expect last night.

He's a rookie making his 15th career start in a deciding game in the postseason. It didn’t seem to faze him at all. He went out dominated Game 3 and carried the Yankees to the ALDS.

If he can give the Yankees 75% of that the rest of the playoffs, they're going to be tough to beat. That was last night. It's on to the Division Series and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Obviously, while the most important of the Wild Card deciding games, the Yankees weren’t the only team to move on. The Detroit Tigers ended the Cleveland Guardians' season and the Chicago Cubs sent the crybaby San Diego Padres packing.

That means playoff baseball, college football and the NFL all weekend. This is the best time of year for sports, especially when you have a team still in it.

Can't a guy go for a jog in the middle of the day in peace? Not if he's naked he can't

I couldn’t leave you on this first Friday of October without at least one important news story. I'd say an afternoon jog that caused some traffic congestion is such a story.

You would think a guy could go for a jog in the middle of the day in peace. He wasn’t trying to slow traffic down. I doubt he was exercising, but that doesn't mean drivers had to hit the brakes to get a look as he ran along an access road.

That seems unnecessary.

"I heard a bunch of cars honking. I was looking around, like are they honking at me?" said Lisa Cabrera reports KENS 5. "My reaction was like, ‘Oh my God!’ He’s naked! I’m saying, like, naked naked going for an afternoon stroll."

Officers from the San Antonio police were called around 1:40 pm and detained the man shortly after. He was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Apparently, midday jogs without any clothes on are no longer something people in our free society are allowed to do and require medical intervention.

Sad, but not unexpected. We've lost so much already.

Sheriff Grady Judd

- JJ writes:

Absolutely hilarious explanation and visuals! We need more like him, thanks for including that, made my morning good!

SeanJo

I agree JJ. He's hilarious.

For those who missed it yesterday, Here's Sheriff Grady Judd:

Great Work Today!

- Gen X Warren M. writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Great work today filling in for Joe! Random baseball thoughts, I have no horse in this race if you will. Today will be interesting with the remaining teams (and I was rooting for the Reds).

Growing up in southeast Florida in the 1980s, we didn’t have any other major sports except the Dolphins and The U. So unless you moved down in the 1980s or early 90s from the northeast (more than likely NY, NJ, MA, or PA) and your fandom came with you, there weren’t many pro or college sports options at the time.



However, like many people in the southeast, we watched TBS and became fans of the Atlanta Braves. And like kids growing up in the Midwest and watching WGN, some of my native Floridian friends are randomly Chicago Cubs fans, even though they aren’t from the area, but because they grew up watching WGN and the Cubs.

But I am also a Marlins fan (the 2003 Fish team is still my favorite), and being at South Florida guy, I’m actually happy the New York Mets lost to the Fish. I’m not a fan of really any northeastern team. However, I’ll root for your Yankees; besides, most of my retired neighbors are fans!

Take care!

SeanJo

I appreciate the support and the support for the Yankees. Keep those retired transplant neighbors happy. Last night was an awesome night, but now it's on to Toronto.

St. Paul sunset skylines

- Michael writes:

Sunset skylines

From St. Paul, MN on Monday night 7/7

Litchfield, MN

Rare species.

SeanJo

Hey Michael, thanks for sending in the sunset pictures. Who doesn’t like a good sunset? The Pizza Hut was the perfect cherry on top.

I've heard there's a classic one not too far from me, but I haven’t ventured out to confirm that. Maybe one of these days I'll take a trip out there and report back.

Respecting summer

- Russ from Iowa writes:

Had the boys home for Sunday brunch. Kept it simple Bacon, Sausage casserole, and watermelon. We shot some guns and watched a little football. It was good day. Thanks for all you do.

SeanJo

Sounds like a hell of a Sunday Russ. I'm a big fan of summer and don’t mind a little overtime that bleeds into the early part of fall.

You might get fall purists that aren’t happy with that, but I'm not one of them. Keep the grill going as long as you can and keep sending your meat!

Baseball and meat

- Myron writes:

Sean

You asked for a few pictures of meat so I have attached a couple of pictures. A few racks or ribs and a small brisket I smoked recently. Also did three pizzas bit neglected to take pictures. Include a picture of a sunset in Houghton Michigan. Phone camera doesn't do it justice.

As far as baseball, I am amazed the Tigers rallied back from their 2 and 9 losing streak to make the playoffs. Thought they were doing well in July but question their manager. To much switching of pitchers. Or so I think.

Thanks for stepping up and continuing the streak. Well done young man

Myron

SeanJo

Thanks, Myron, the sunset looks awesome. The Tigers are playing better baseball and the meat brings it all home. What an email. Keep them coming!

------------

That's all for Friday. Joe will be back tomorrow morning, and I'll be back to my normal Screencaps schedule on Sunday.

It's a big weekend for baseball. Get the weekend started off on the right foot. Don't work too hard today. Leave early if you can.

As always, the inbox will be open, so if you fire up the grill at some point, send your meat my way or anything else, for that matter, sean.joseph@outkick.com. If you're on Twitter, you can follow me there too.

