Nasty Tim Walz Jokes About Trump Death Rumors: WATCH

Tim Walz seems to think rumors that President Donald Trump died are pretty funny.

Social media erupted over the weekend with a ton of tweets claiming the President was either dead or seriously sick.

Of course, the tweets were completely false and not backed up by evidence at all. It was a classic example of social media running wild.

Fortunately, the Daily Caller's Reagan Reese was able to pour cold water on the insanity after revealing she'd been with Trump for an hour and he was fine.

Tim Walz jokes about Donald Trump death rumors.

Now, you'd think it'd be smart for politicians to not pour gasoline on a tense situation involving fatal internet rumors. You'd certainly think that if your IQ is above room temp.

Enter Tim Walz.

He took a bit of a different approach when addressing the rumors.

"You get up in the morning and you doom scroll through things. Although I will say this, the last few days you woke up thinking there might be news. Just saying. Just saying. There will be news sometime, just so you know. There will be news," the Minnesota Governor joked during the Duluth Labor Day picnic.

Walz's office didn't respond to a request for comment as of publication, and we will update the piece if they eventually do. You can watch a video of his comments below, and send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Classy! Very classy from Tim Walz. We should all consider it a blessing this man isn't our current VP and will almost certainly never come close to sniffing the White House.

It takes a really low-class individual to joke/fantasize about a political opponent dying. I don't care what side you're on or who you vote for. The leader of America dying would be horrific, no matter who it is.

It's made more serious by the fact President Donald Trump has survived two assassination attempts, including one where he was shot.

The good news is that Walz will continue to be a gift to Republicans. The soundbites will continue to be incredible and very dumb. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.