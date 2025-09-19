HBO Releases Incredible Preview For New Comedy Series, Promises Lots Of Laughs: WATCH

Tim Robinson might have struck gold with "The Chair Company."

Streaming platform/network: HBO

Plot: After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.

Cast: Tim Robinson, William Ronald Trosper, Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis and Lou Diamond Phillips

Premiere date: October 12, 2025

HBO releases trailer for Tim Robinson's new comedy "The Chair Company."

For those of you who don't know, Tim Robinson is one of the funniest men in America. His comedy is kind of hard to explain.

It's something you have to experience to understand. It's not your standard humor, but that's what makes him so great.

Now, he's linking up with HBO to play a character lost in his own mind as he unravels a deep mystery tied to a……..chair company? Odd, and also fascinating.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tim Robinson is a national treasure and must be protected at all costs. Again, you can't really understand his humor until you witness it, but once you do, you'll be hooked.

The fact HBO continues to lean into this kind of complex and deep humor is great news for TV viewers. The network has had insane success with "The Rehearsal" because Nathan Fielder is also a comedy genius, and that guy might be in a league we don't even fully understand yet.

A dark mystery about a possible massive conspiracy tied to a chair company with far-reaching implications is hilarious alone. Throw the outstanding preview into the mix, and it's pretty easy to believe "The Chair Company" is going to be awesome.

You can watch "The Chair Company" starting October 12th on HBO. What do you think of the preview and Tim Robinson's comedy? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.