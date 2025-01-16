Famous Veteran Caught On Video Making Questionable Claim About War Record: WATCH

Video has emerged of Tim Kennedy appearing to misrepresent his military record and awards.

Kennedy is one of the most famous veterans in America, and is facing intense scrutiny over allegations he lied and exaggerated claims in his book "Scars and Stripes."

The claims in his book were first exposed by the "Antihero Podcast," and were later called out by Travis Worlock - the former ground force commander of the mission - on the same podcast. One of the most famous claims is that Kennedy shot people near the convoy with weapons using a thermal system to spot heat signatures. He told Shawn Ryan he fired hundreds of rounds into bodies nightly during the Battle of Firebase Anaconda.

Worlock told me that Kennedy was never ordered to shoot people not actively engaged in fighting using a thermal system to spot people's heat signatures. Worlock is adamant that any such action would have been a war crime, and repeatedly said it never happened. Kennedy's lawyer says the event did happen, was legal, and Tim did it under orders.

Kennedy is also facing allegations of misrepresenting/lying about having valor awards, and there's a new update that might be tough for him to explain.

Tim Kennedy said on video he has awards for valor.

Kennedy has faced serious backlash over an old tweet/Instagram post where he claimed he "was awarded medals for valor" on "every combat deployment" he was on.

The post remains up. He recently wrote an explanation on Instagram clarifying he has no Bronze Star with a V device. No evidence exists that can be found showing he has a valor award, and his DD-214 form made public by the "Antihero Podcast" also shows no valor awards. Kennedy does have a Bronze Star from his Iraq deployment, but it doesn't have a V device.

Now, an old video has been discovered of Kennedy making the same claim about having "medals for valor."

Kennedy spoke with the Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs in an interview published on April 5, 2019, where he made the claim about his war record that can only be described as either incredibly misleading or downright false.

You can watch the former UFC star claim he earned "medals for valor" starting around the 5:40 mark, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To make matters more interesting, there is a USO profile of Kennedy that claims he earned the Silver Star - something that is 100% false.

The same claim is made on a webpage that can be found on the Wayback Machine but is no longer up on Kennedy's website.

The URL on Wayback Machine featuring the claim - http://www.timkennedymma.com/blog/my-heavy-com-interview - now leads to a 404 error.

The author of the article - not Kennedy - made the Silver Star claim. A message sent to Kennedy's lawyer wasn't responded to by the time of publication.

One thing that is becoming clear is that this situation isn't going away. Kennedy might have released a statement clarifying concerns over his Bronze star, but there's now a video of him stating the same in a 2019 interview. Will he have a rock solid explanation? Time will tell, and we'll update the story with any response we might receive. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.