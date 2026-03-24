Star Comedian Unleashes Nuclear Rant About TSA Disasters At Airports: WATCH

The TSA situation at airports across the country is an utter disaster.

Tim Dillon cooked with a new rant about the state of TSA and airport security.

TSA agents currently aren't being paid due to a partial DHS shutdown. The results? I hope you really enjoy waiting for hours on end in security lines.

How do I know?

I lived it this past weekend while at the New Orleans airport following a return from a trip to an undisclosed location. I missed my plane, watched people panic and had to spend thousands to get home on a random flight. It might be the most radicalizing moment of my adult life. Democrat. Republican. I don't care. Everyone needs to get it fixed.

In the meantime, Tim Dillon has some thoughts to share.

Tim Dillon rants about TSA and airport wait times.

Dillon is one of the most famous comedians in America, and his formula is simple.

Never hold back.

Cut it loose at all times.

Now, he set his sights on the situation with TSA and enraged travelers.

The popular comedian said the following, in part, when discussing the TSA situations at airports in a podcast episode released over the weekend:

"You wanna hear a solution? Stop screening them. Get on the f*cking plane. Whatever happens, happens. Get on the f*cking plane. If you wanna go to Phoenix that much, just get on the f*cking plane. Who cares? The cockpit door is locked. Who gives a sh*t? A couple of people might f*cking have a bomb. You want to wait in line or do you want a chlorine bomb to go off an hour outside of Orlando? It doesn't matter. Just get on the plane. Just get on the plane. ‘Security lines snake out of more terminals as TSA goes unpaid.’ Well, this is the government shutdown thing. Stop traveling. I don't know what to tell you people. Find a place you like and stay there for a minute. This is not exactly the time to be gallivanting all over the world. What are you going to be? An American tourist right now? You psychopath. We're destabilizing the globe. What kind of psychopath you going to be right now? You're gonna go to Italy and tell them why they're f*cked because we're attacking Iran and we've driven the price of oil up and everything's gone insane. Have the decency to not inflict yourself on the rest of the world at this point."

You can watch his full comments in the video below starting around 27:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You might as well laugh because the only other option is to cry (not really, but you get the point). At this point, I'm not getting on a plane again until this situation is resolved.

I refuse to do it.

If that means I miss my wedding at an overseas location I can't name, then so be it. I'd rather do that than experience what I did in New Orleans. Never again. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Not ever.

Also, props to Dillon for continuing to prove he truly doesn't have a filter of any kind. That's what comedy is meant to be. Everything should be targeted for jokes. That's the sign of a healthy and free society.

What do you think of the current TSA situation and Dillon's remarks? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.