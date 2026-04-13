Famous Comedian Ruthlessly Roasts The Pathetic State Of Commie California: WATCH

Tim Dillon ruthlessly roasted the current state of life in California in an all-time funny rant.

Dillon is one of the most successful comedians in America, and I'm a huge fan of his work for one very simple reason:

The man doesn't care who he offends or targets.

That's what great comedy is supposed to be. Comedy isn't supposed to have any limits. There are no protected classes. Everyone is at risk of catching it, and that now includes California.

Tim Dillon crushes California.

The talented comedian seems very perplexed as to why California has such a significant economy, but life for many in the state is beyond degraded. He decided to share his thoughts on the situation in a fashion only he can.

Dillon said the following on the latest episode of his popular podcast released over the weekend:

"I bet they've [California] taken care of the vulnerable members of their society. I'm sure there's not rampant crime. It's the fourth largest economy in the world. And if you went to the flagship city of that, which is Los Angeles, you'd be like horrified. You'd be absolutely horrified. You'd be going, 'What's going on?' Why are there people sleeping on the street? Why are there people overdosing at a Whole Foods? Why are there people going face down into a Whole Foods Caesar salad and dying? Why are there blue lit fentanyl addicts having seizures at the bus stop?'"

You can watch his full comments in the video below starting around 26:30, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I have to admit that I laughed incredibly hard when Dillon talked about a guy dying with his face down in a salad at Whole Foods. I probably laughed harder than I should have, but that's what makes Dillon's comedy so elite.

It's vulgar, in your face and also backed up by reality. Roughly 25% of the homeless people in America all live in California, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

Fourth-largest economy in the world!

To be clear, I have no doubt California is a great time if you're flush with cash and can afford to live far away from all the problems in the state. However, that's a small minority of people. A billionaire lifestyle isn't how the average person in California lives.

What do you think of Dillon's rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.